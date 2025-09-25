Google Gains 5.4% Cipher Stake by Backing $1.4 Billion in Fluidstack Mining Deal

Key Notes

Google obtains 5.4% ownership in Cipher through backstopping Fluidstack's $1.4 billion lease commitments in the deal.

The infrastructure contract spans 10 years with potential extensions that could increase total revenue to $7 billion.

Cipher's stock declined 12% despite the partnership as the company simultaneously seeks $800 million in debt financing.

AI infrastructure firm Fluidstack has entered a three billion dollar agreement to provide 168 MW of critical IT load to cryptocurrency mining company Cipher.

Under the arrangement, Google will backstop $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations in exchange for approximately 24 million shares of Cipher common stock, giving the Mountain View company a 5.4% stake.

Google Expands Crypto Mining Infrastructure Investments

The deal is for 10 years with provisions for two five-year extension options. According to a Sept. 25 press release, the contract represents approximately $3 billion in revenue over the initial 10-year term, but if the extensions are activated that figure would rise to about $7 billion.

This is the second Fluidstack deal Google has backstopped in as many months. In August, as Coinspeaker reported, data center infrastructure firm TeraWulf signed a HPC colocation agreement with Fluidstack worth at least $3.7 billion. Google backstopped TeraWulf’s obligations which gave it an 8% ownership stake.

At the time, TeraWulf saw its stock surge by as much as 38% off of Google’s involvement. Cipher doesn’t appear to be getting the same Silicon Valley bump. As of the time of this article’s publication, it’s down nearly 12%.

Cipher is down nearly 12% as it seeks to raise $800 million in debt. Source: Microsoft.

The negative movement could be related to Cipher’s other Sept. 25 news. The firm has announced a proposed private offering of $800 million in senior notes. According to the press release, it intends to use a portion of the funds to accelerate the build-out of its 2.4 GW pipeline.

These notes would mature in Oct. of 2031 and initial buyers would be given the opportunity to purchase an additional $120 million bringing the total on offer to approximately $920.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.