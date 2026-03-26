Nvidia Faces Class Action Over Alleged Crypto Mining Revenue Disclosure Gaps

A class action lawsuit revived in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California is targeting Nvidia Corporation over allegations that the chipmaker systematically misclassified and obscured graphics processing unit (GPU) revenue derived from crypto mining, misrepresenting the composition of its gaming segment to investors during one of the most volatile periods in digital asset markets.

The complaint, operating under the case originally styled In re NVIDIA Corp. Securities Litigation (Case No. 21-cv-02899), alleges violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, with control-person liability claims against Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang under Section 20(a). The refiled action was reinstated on January 15, 2026, following earlier dismissals on procedural grounds in 2022.

The case sits at an uncomfortable intersection for a company that has since transformed itself into the dominant infrastructure vendor for artificial intelligence workloads. We suspect the lawsuit’s revival, however procedurally narrow its immediate prospects, will force renewed scrutiny of how publicly traded hardware companies with historically material crypto exposure have buckled their segment-level disclosures — a question regulators have yet to resolve with binding clarity.

For institutional holders of Nvidia equity and compliance officers at peer GPU manufacturers, the refiling is not easily dismissed as legacy noise. The structural question it raises — whether bundling crypto-driven hardware sales under consumer gaming labels constitutes a material misrepresentation — has applications well beyond Nvidia’s 2017-2018 earnings cycle.

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NVIDIA Crypto Class Action: Inside the Disclosure Allegations

The complaint centers on Nvidia’s earnings reporting during the fiscal quarters spanning late 2017 through early 2018, when cryptocurrency mining demand — particularly for Ethereum — drove extraordinary GPU sales. Plaintiffs allege that Nvidia characterised the bulk of this demand as gaming revenue rather than isolating it within a distinct mining category, thereby presenting investors with an artificially stable and diversified revenue picture during a period when the underlying demand was acutely cycle-dependent.

A U.S. federal court ruled that a lawsuit against Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang over alleged concealment of crypto mining-related GPU revenue can proceed as a class action, covering investors between Aug. 10, 2017 and Nov. 15, 2018; plaintiffs claim Nvidia hid over $1 billion in… pic.twitter.com/fIv50rmP9J — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 26, 2026

According to the complaint, Nvidia’s own internal data allegedly identified approximately $155 million in mining-attributable GPU sales during Q4 2017 that were not separately disclosed. When Nvidia acknowledged “elevated” mining demand on that quarter’s earnings call, plaintiffs argue the characterization was deliberately vague — calibrated to avoid triggering the kind of segment-risk analysis that a material mining revenue line would have invited. The class period covers investors who held Nvidia shares between January 2018 and November 2018, a window that encompasses the peak of the crypto GPU supercycle and its subsequent collapse.

The statutory theory rests on the familiar material misrepresentation or omission standard under Rule 10b-5: that Nvidia made statements about its revenue composition that were misleading in light of what management allegedly knew, and that investors relied on those statements to their detriment when the mining-driven demand evaporated, and Nvidia’s gaming revenue guidance was revised sharply downward. Scienter — the intent or reckless disregard element required under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA) — is pleaded through internal communications that plaintiffs claim demonstrate executive awareness of the mining revenue concentration.

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Securities Disclosure Law and the Crypto Revenue Problem

The Nvidia case did not emerge in a regulatory vacuum. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has, since at least 2018, signalled that public companies deriving material revenue from cryptocurrency-linked activities bear heightened disclosure obligations under Regulation S-K, specifically the requirement that management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) identify known trends or uncertainties that are reasonably likely to have a material impact on revenue.

The SEC’s 2018 investigative inquiry into Nvidia’s disclosures, which did not produce a formal enforcement action, nonetheless established that the agency viewed mining revenue opacity as a live compliance concern.

Analogous litigation has produced mixed outcomes. In cases involving other technology and semiconductor companies where revenue from volatile demand segments was allegedly blurred into stable categories, courts have generally required plaintiffs to clear a high scienter bar under the PSLRA’s heightened pleading standards.

The Ninth Circuit’s standards, which govern this filing, have historically demanded particularised allegations of conscious misbehaviour or reckless disregard, not merely that executives knew mining was a significant revenue contributor. The earlier dismissals in 2022 turned partly on this pleading threshold, and the revived complaint’s durability will depend on whether new documentary evidence marshalled during the intervening period clears it.

The broader disclosure architecture for crypto-adjacent public companies remains patchwork. As recent federal court rulings involving crypto platform disclosures have demonstrated, courts are increasingly called upon to define where general commercial activity ends, and crypto-specific risk disclosure begins — a line the SEC has gestured toward but not drawn with regulatory precision.

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