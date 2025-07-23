Key Notes

GrokAI notes strong meme coin momentum, technical upgrades like Alpenglow, and potential spot Solana ETF approval could lead to a parabolic SOL price rally.

SOL recently broke above $200 for the first time since February, forming a cup-and-handle pattern per analyst Ali Martinez.

The Rex-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK) amassed over $100 million AUM in 12 trading days, signaling rising institutional interest.

SOL SOL $195.4 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $105.20 B Vol. 24h: $21.42 B , the native cryptocurrency of Solana, has been on investors’ radar recently.

Earlier this week, Solana’s price climbed above $200 for the first time since February 2025. According to a recent prediction from xAI’s chatbot Grok, SOL could increase fivefold and reach $1,000 by the end of the year.

Grok AI Predicts Major Rally for SOL Price

Grok, the popular AI chatbot from xAI, has made a bold prediction for Solana, stating that the SOL price could multiply 5x-10x by the year-end.

This means that SOL holds the potential to rally to $1,000-$2,000 within the next five months, setting the stage for a mega rally ahead.

This prediction comes as Solana hits five-month highs above $200 in a crucial breakout earlier this week.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently shows the formation of a cup-and-handle pattern on the SOL price chart, which opens the gates for the rally anywhere between $1000-$2000.

Solana $SOL: Dominant L1 for speed/scalability; meme ecosystem drives viral adoption. YTD gains strong due to upgrades like Alpenglow; potential ETF approval in 2025 could 5-10x. Mentioned widely as top performer. Alpha: High X buzz for DeFi/NFT growth. Probability: 14% pic.twitter.com/EMzYW6DU35 — Ali (@ali_charts) July 23, 2025

In its prediction, GokAI refers to Solana as the dominant Layer-1 blockchain in terms of speed and scalability, citing its robust performance and growing meme ecosystem.

Contributions from some of the top Solana meme coins, like PENGU PENGU $0.0431 24h volatility: 9.8% Market cap: $2.71 B Vol. 24h: $2.58 B , BONK BONK $0.000034 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.63 B Vol. 24h: $1.26 B , FARTCOIN FARTCOIN $1.60 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.59 B Vol. 24h: $395.78 M , TRUMP Coin TRUMP $10.47 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $2.09 B Vol. 24h: $617.83 M , etc. have kept the ecosystem charged up.

GrokAI highlights important technical upgrades in the Solana ecosystem, including the recent Alpenglow update. The prediction model suggests that approval of a Solana ETF in 2025 could increase the asset’s value by 5 to 10 times its current level.

The review process for Solana ETFs may be expedited, as the US SEC has asked all applicants to amend and resubmit their S-1 filings by the end of July.

The GrokAI prediction also highlights rising traction across DeFi and NFT sectors. It noted that Solana remains one of the most widely mentioned assets in high-engagement digital finance discussions.

Solana Staking ETF Clocks $100 Million AUM in 12 Days

Since its launch on July 2, the Rex-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK) has clocked over $100 million in assets under management (AUM) just within 12 trading sessions. This is the first fund to combine exposure to spot Solana price along with on-chain staking.

Greg King, the founder and CEO of Rex-Ospery said that SSK is “opening the door for mainstream investors to access the power of Solana staking through the familiar ETF wrapper.”

After the success of the Solana staking ETF, investors are now awaiting the SEC nod for spot Solana ETF. Some of the top filers in this race include Fidelity, Canary Capital, Bitwise, 21Shares, Grayscale, and Franlink Templeton.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.