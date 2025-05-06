Heavy TRUMP Accumulation Can Lead to Strong Price Rally Ahead

Key Notes

After a 23% drop on the weekly chart, the OFFICIAL TRUMP token is seeing strong whale accumulation with more than 1 million TRUMP coins withdrawn from crypto exchange Binance over the past few hours.

Although the TRUMP price is down 5.31% at press time, a reversal to the north can happen anytime soon, considering strong whale interest.

Whale Alert: TRUMP Coins in Strong Accumulation

In a notable development, there’s been a significant accumulation of TRUMP coins by whales in the past few hours. According to on-chain data from SolScan, a new wallet was created just 30 minutes ago, followed by a withdrawal of 1 million $TRUMP tokens, valued at $10.84 million, from Binance.

This large-scale transaction has sparked speculation about potential market moves or strategic accumulation by high-net-worth investors. The activity underscores rising interest in TRUMP amid a dynamic crypto landscape.

However, US President Donald Trump has received huge criticism over his family ties to digital assets. In a Truth Social post on Monday, May 5, former President Donald Trump announced plans to host a gala dinner in Washington later this month for key supporters of the Official TRUMP memecoin. The event, organized by the Trump family-owned platform, aims to celebrate major backers of the cryptocurrency.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has already raised concerns citing shady crypto deals of the Trump family, and has urged the US Senate to push back against the crypto legislation scheduled for this week.

Approximately 80% of the $TRUMP token supply is held by the Trump Organization and its affiliates, according to information on the project’s website. Additionally, insiders have reportedly earned around $325 million in trading fees through a built-in mechanism.

Donald Trump Pushes Back Against the Backlash

However, these developments haven’t impacted Donald Trump as he continues to pursue his crypto ambitions further.

“I’m not profiting from anything. All I’m doing is, I started this long before the election. I want crypto. I think crypto’s important because if we don’t do it, China’s going to. And it’s new, it’s very popular, it’s very hot,” Trump said.

Lashing back at Senator Elizabeth Warren over her recent attacks, Trump stated that she and many other democrats have profited from it. Many legal experts also believe that Donald Trump hasn’t violated any major rules by launching his TRUMP meme coin.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.