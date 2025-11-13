Helium (HNT) Price Gains 4%: What’s Driving This Rally?

Key Notes

Helium (HNT) surges 4% while the broader crypto market remains flat.

The network reported a massive growth in data usage and revenue metrics.

Network activity and token burns fuel renewed investor confidence.

Helium HNT $2.38 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $443.96 M Vol. 24h: $10.51 M has jumped 4% in the past 24 hours and outpaced the broader crypto market, which largely faces a downtrend on Nov. 13. The token has recorded 40% increase in trading volume after the network reported impressive third-quarter results.

Helium achieved annualized revenue of $18.3 million. This growth was driven in part by its strategic decision to burn 100% of its MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) subscription revenue.

1/ @helium had another insane quarter! After deciding to burn its MVNO subscription revenue, annualized revenue reached $18.3M. Avg daily DC burns grew 196.6% QoQ to $30,920 pic.twitter.com/1yPuSG3LPZ — Matthew Nay (@NaytheForceBwU) November 11, 2025

This decision significantly strengthened the token’s burn dynamics. Notably, the average daily Data Credit (DC) burned soared 196.6% quarter-over-quarter to $30,920 in Q3.

Helium Network Growth

Helium’s ecosystem has shown strong on-chain growth amid surging network usage and user adoption. The number of unique devices connecting to the network climbed 35.4% to 1.2 million per day.

Helium also passed HIP 147, a governance proposal that increased the share of HNT emissions distributed to data-transferring hotspots from 40% to 60%.

HNT token’s deflationary design continues to be a key bullish factor. Regular weekly burns, that usually average $400,000 to $500,000, have reinforced investor confidence in Helium’s long-term sustainability.

In the past month alone, roughly 850,000 HNT, worth about $2 million, have been burned. This represents 0.5% of total HNT supply, which stands at 186.32 million tokens.

$HNT WEEKLY BURN CONTINUES Yesterday, the $HNT team burned another $490K worth of tokens

Burns occur roughly every week, averaging $400K-$500K each In the past month alone, 850K $HNT (≈ $2M) have been burned – that’s about 0.5% of the total supply Wallet:… pic.twitter.com/TVWXoV5FEq — onchainschool.pro (@how2onchain) November 11, 2025

HNT Price Outlook: Further Upside Ahead?

At the time of writing, HNT is trading around $2.4 with a $20 million surge in market cap in the past day. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, the 115th largest crypto currently boasts a market cap of $454 million.

HNT has maintained strong support around the $2 mark in the past year and has successfully defended this level through multiple market pullbacks. Analysts note that a break above the $3.40 region could signal a shift toward a mid-cycle recovery.

The next major resistance is near $8.68. Beyond that, market watchers highlight a key imbalance near the $20 zone, a potential long-term accumulation opportunity.

$HNT continues to defend multi-year support around $2, showing resilience after multiple retests of this key zone. The chart structure suggests that any sustained move above the $3.40 region could confirm a shift toward mid-cycle recovery, with $8.68 as the first major… pic.twitter.com/JUJUZC8vSs — CryptoCharged (@CryptoCharged) November 5, 2025

Fibonacci-based projections even suggest upside targets above $50, consistent with Helium’s historical breakout patterns. For now, holding above key support keeps the bullish outlook intact.

Subbd Raises $1.34M as Launch Nears

As Helium (HNT) gains market momentum, a new project, Subbd, is quietly drawing attention in the digital subscription sector. The platform connects influencers with their fans and offers new ways for creators to monetize their content.

Subbd uses Web3 technologies such as AI, distributed ledgers, and digital assets to enhance the interaction between creators and their communities. It has already onboarded over 2,000 content creators and a combined audience of more than 250 million followers.

The platform provides creators with automated tools that simplify content sharing and income generation. On the other hand, fans gain personalized access to exclusive material about their favorite influencers.

Payments on Subbd are made using its native SUBBD token. This allows creators to retain a larger portion of their earnings compared to traditional subscription platforms. Transactions are faster and more cost-efficient for seamless payments.

The SUBBD token serves as the backbone of the Subbd ecosystem, and offers premium content access, AI-driven features, and community staking rewards. Token holders can stake SUBBD to unlock additional perks such as private livestreams and exclusive behind-the-scenes updates from creators.

Subbd’s crypto presale has already raised around $1.34 million ahead of its official launch. Want to learn more about the project? On Coinspeaker, you can find our prediction for the SUBBD launch date.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.