House Passes Crypto Legislation Motion After Trump-Backed GOP Reversal on CBDC Ban

Thirteen Republicans initially blocked the vote Tuesday over concerns the GENIUS Act didn't explicitly ban CBDCs.

President Trump's Tuesday night White House meeting with GOP holdouts led to several lawmakers changing their votes.

Three major crypto bills now advance to final House debate including stablecoin framework and CBDC prohibition measures.

On Wednesday, July 16, the US House of Representatives voted 215–211 to pass a procedural motion to consider key crypto legislation. The vote had initially failed on Tuesday after 13 Republicans voted against it, citing concerns that the GENIUS Act did not explicitly prohibit a US central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Following the failed vote, President Donald Trump met privately with the Republican holdouts on Tuesday night at the White House, leading to a swing in position from several lawmakers.

According to a Decrypt report, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , who had earlier reiterated her opposition, was seen speaking with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). Greene then voted “yes” on the motion, with other members of the House Freedom Caucus also switching their votes.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, one of the 13 Republicans who initially opposed the motion, also publicly confirmed the group had reached an agreement following their meeting with Trump. In a statement, Luna said the deal ensures “CBDC is never allowed in the US.”

Crypto Week Resumes as GENIUS and CLARITY Acts Advance

With Crypto Week back on track, the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and an anti-CBDC bill are now cleared for final debate and voting on the House floor.

The GENIUS Act proposes a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins. The CLARITY Act outlines how crypto assets are to be classified as either securities or commodities. The third bill formally bans the Federal Reserve and other agencies from developing or issuing a CBDC. These pending crypto bills must pass the full House before moving on to the Senate for consideration.

As of press time, debate on the final versions of the bills is expected to begin before the end of the week. House leaders have not yet confirmed when the final votes will be held.

