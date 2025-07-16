Crypto Week Update: GOP Fast-Tracks Bills Amid CBDC Clash

Key Notes

A procedural vote to advance three major crypto bills stalled after GOP infighting over a CBDC ban.

The GENIUS Act, which already passed the Senate, is prioritized for fast-tracking to Trump’s desk.

President Trump personally intervened to broker support, reviving hopes for House passage during “Crypto Week”. .

What began as a bold Republican push to cement the United States as the global crypto leader turned chaotic on Capitol Hill this week, as internal party divisions and fears over CBDCs threatened to derail progress.

Despite the turbulence, GOP leadership, with a late-night assist from President Donald Trump, is attempting to fast-track three landmark crypto bills before Congress recesses in August.

Crypto Week Aims Clarity for Digital Assets

Dubbed “Crypto Week” by House Republicans, the initiative is centered on advancing a trio of bills.

The GENIUS Act, which provides regulatory clarity for stablecoins; the Digital Asset Markets Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), aimed at establishing a comprehensive market structure for digital assets; and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which seeks to ban the creation of a Federal Reserve-backed digital dollar.

But efforts stalled dramatically on Tuesday when 13 Republican lawmakers, in an unexpected move, joined Democrats to block a procedural vote needed to bring the bills to the House floor.

At the heart of their opposition was the absence of an explicit ban on CBDCs in the GENIUS Act, a red line for several conservative members.

Trump Intervenes as Crypto Stocks React

President Trump, a vocal proponent of the bills, summoned 11 of the 12 dissenting Republicans to the Oval Office.

“After a short discussion, they have all agreed to vote tomorrow morning in favor of the Rule,” Trump posted on his social media platform on July 15, signaling a potential breakthrough.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who joined the meeting by phone, echoed optimism, telling reporters the GOP remains committed to pushing the legislation forward swiftly.

CBDC Flashpoint Splits GOP

Lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Andy Biggs clarified on social media that their vote wasn’t against crypto regulation per se, but against advancing any bill that might implicitly allow a central bank digital currency.

I just voted NO on the Rule for the GENIUS Act because it does not include a ban on Central Bank Digital Currency and because Speaker Johnson did not allow us to submit amendments to the GENIUS Act. Americans do not want a government-controlled Central Bank Digital Currency.… pic.twitter.com/NnkeIOH0dE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 15, 2025

Biggs echoed concerns, claiming the bill could “provide a framework for a layered CBDC” and lacks guarantees for self-custody of digital assets.

The Senate's GENIUS Act creates a framework for a layered Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and does not guarantee self-custody (the freedom to control your own money). House Leadership must allow an open amendment process so Members can freely debate and improve the bill. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 15, 2025

House Speaker Johnson has so far resisted packaging the three bills into one, fearing that doing so would kill them in the Senate. “We have to do them in succession,” he reportedly said, noting that Senate support is critical and fragile.

GENIUS Act Moves Closer to Trump’s Desk

Despite the uproar, the GENIUS Act remains the most likely to pass. Having already cleared the Senate in June with bipartisan support, following an initial failure in May, it now needs only House approval to reach Trump’s desk.

BEFORE Y'ALL FREAK OUT, don't forget that the first procedural vote in the Senate on the GENIUS Act failed as well…the second one passed 11 days later — Caitlin Long 🔑⚡️🟠 (@CaitlinLong_) July 15, 2025

The House Rules Committee granted the bill a “closed rule,” blocking further amendments, which has angered hardline conservatives but helps maintain momentum. Notably, these rules will help implement clarity in a space where investors are always on the lookout for the next 1000x crypto.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.