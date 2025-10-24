Humanity Protocol Price Rallies 70% Amid Sustainable Digital ID Launch

Key Notes

The protocol partnered with SUI Network's WalrusProtocol to create secure decentralized Human IDs without biometric storage.

Delphi Digital's analysis validated the platform's ability to prevent synthetic identity fraud in verification systems.

The sustainable blockchain sector shows strong growth in 2025 as demand rises for digital identity and UBI applications.

Humanity Protocol’s native token H rose by 70% on Oct. 24, reaching a new all-time high above $0.24 and pushing its market capitalization to $525 million. The surge followed positive developments surrounding its expansion into the SUI ecosystem and a technical report from Delphi Digital, which confirmed its role in neutralizing attack vectors.

Humanity Protocol is celebrating its biggest milestone yet! Human IDs are officially decentralized thanks to its latest integration with @WalrusProtocol, built by the team behind @SuiNetwork The future of identity is built on trust, and this integration keeps it unshakable 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZSgAqYXOE5 — Humanity Protocol 「 🖐️ ✦ 🇺🇳 」 (@Humanityprot) October 22, 2025

Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity verification network built for sustainable, real-world applications such as universal basic income (UBI) and corporate ESG programs.

On Oct. 22, the team announced a strategic collaboration with SUI SUI $2.50 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $9.07 B Vol. 24h: $878.41 M , one of the fastest-growing Layer-2 networks, with $9 billion market capitalization at press time.

The partnership leverages WalrusProtocol, developed by the SUI Network team, to create secure and verifiable decentralized Human IDs.

Also, research analytics platform Delphi Digital published a technical report on Thursday highlighting Humanity Protocol’s resilience defending against synthetic ID attacks, a major concern for identity-based systems.

Decentralized Human ID and AI Accelerate Sustainable Blockchain Innovation

Humanity Protocol’s Human ID launch marks a decentralized alternative to Worldcoin’s Iris-scanning model, which faced backlash and regulatory sanctions. By eliminating biometric data storage and focusing on consent-based verification, Humanity Protocol offers a decentralized digital identity system for sustainable environmental goals and universal basic income (UBI) programs.

The sustainable blockchain sector has witnessed exponential growth in 2025 driven by rising demand for digital ID, green energy applications, and universal basic income (UBI) programs.

In an interview with Coinspeaker, Art Malkov, strategic advisor at Electroneum, an EVM-compatible eco-friendly blockchain, said the network experienced positive adoption and funding metrics, with user growth concentrated in regions where energy infrastructure is least reliable.

“Environmental metrics train our AI to identify genuine impact versus greenwashing. We’re not using AI to make blockchain greener in isolation, we’re using it to prove blockchain can measurably accelerate environmental and social impact. That’s what makes the ecosystem genuinely sustainable,” Art Malkov, strategic advisor at Electroneum, noted.

When asked about the role of AI in the sector, Malkov noted that blockchain-based AI models are being trained to track and verify social and environmental impact, expanding use cases beyond digital ID verification systems.

