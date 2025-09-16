Key Notes

A whale unstaked $107 million worth of HYPE, prompting fears of a major sell-off.

Another investor opened a 3x leveraged short worth $16 million, signaling bearish sentiment.

Analysts suggest key support levels near $50 and $47 as potential buying zones.

Hyperliquid’s HYPE HYPE $52.99 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $14.37 B Vol. 24h: $532.69 M token slid 2% on September 16 as traders fear a potential $107 million whale sell-off ahead. A whale who bought and staked 2 million HYPE nine months ago has begun moving funds.

According to data shared by LookOnChain, the whale originally deposited $17.4 million USDC through three wallets, acquiring HYPE at an average price of $8.68.

After splitting the tokens across nine wallets for staking, the whale applied to unstake a week ago and received the tokens on September 15.

A whale who bought and staked 2M $HYPE(cost $17.4M, now worth $107.2M) 9 months ago at $8.68 avg has now unstaked it and is very likely to sell for profits! 9 months ago, this whale deposited 17.4M $USDC into #Hyperliquid through 3 wallets and bought 2M $HYPE at $8.68 avg, then… pic.twitter.com/1DTkfWSqrQ — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 16, 2025

At the time of writing, HYPE, one of the top crypto coins, is trading around $52.6, positioning the investor’s holdings at $107.2 million. This represents a paper profit of nearly $89.8 million and raises the chances of a sizable sell-off.

Meanwhile, another major investor who already realized over $50 million in profits recently opened a 3x leveraged short on 303,901 HYPE, roughly $16 million. Analysts say this move points to growing bearish sentiment in the short term.

Current HYPE Price: A Good Entry Point?

Despite the pressure, HYPE continues near the midpoint of a rising parallel channel that has been in place since late July. Crypto market watchers suggest that if HYPE revisits its channel’s lower boundary, $50 and $47 are key support levels to buy the dip.

Many believe that the ongoing price downturn is offering attractive entry points before a rally. This comes as Hyperliquid prepares to launch its USDH stablecoin, expected to bolster long-term confidence in HYPE price surge.

On the daily chart, the RSI currently hovers around the neutral zone suggesting a tie between bulls and bears.

Meanwhile, the MACD line is narrowing toward the signal line, hinting at weakening bullish momentum. A bearish crossover would confirm short-term downside toward the $50-$47 support zone.

However, if the MACD resumes upward motion, traders could see resistance near $55 and a potential HYPE price surge to $60, the top of the trending channel.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.