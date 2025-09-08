HYPE Price Surges 8% as Whales Drive Bullish Momentum

Key Notes

HYPE major whale purchases reached $24 million in a day.

HYPE is breaking key resistance levels and could see a rally to $55.

With 18 of the last 20 whale trades being long positions, analysts see strong bullish momentum.

Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE HYPE $51.34 24h volatility: 8.7% Market cap: $13.91 B Vol. 24h: $518.40 M , surged by 8% on Monday, despite the slow movement seen in the broader crypto market. This spike coincided with a surge in whale activity, resulting in a 95% increase in the token’s 24-hour trading volume.

According to data compiled by LookonChain, whale qianbaidu.eth bought 260,900 HYPE tokens, worth around $13 million, in a single day through two wallets.

Whales are bullish on $HYPE. qianbaidu.eth bought 260,900 $HYPE($13M) in the past 16 hours via 2 wallets. 0xe0f0 opened a long position of 136,906 $HYPE($6.9M) in the past 6 hours. 0x328B bought 43,415 $HYPE($2.13M) in the past 12 hours. 0x23fA bought and staked 42,161… pic.twitter.com/DVCF5srlUA — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 8, 2025

Another investor, wallet 0xe0f0, opened a long position of 136,906 HYPE, equivalent to around $6.9 million.

Two additional whales combinedly purchased around $4.2 million worth of HYPE, indicating growing confidence in the token.

OnChain Radar reported that out of the last 20 major trades, only two were short positions, while the remaining 18 were longs. This further boosts bullish sentiment among large investors.

Agreed. Out of the last 20 major trades, only 2 were shorts while the rest were longs. pic.twitter.com/gUxjLwdtMe — Onchain Radar (@onchain_radar) September 8, 2025

HYPE price has been on a steady uptrend since April, gaining over 1,400% in the past year and becoming the best crypto to buy in 2025.

At the time of writing, the 11th largest cryptocurrency is trading at around $50.5 with a market cap of $16.89 billion.

HYPE Price Bullish Outlook

Crypto analyst Kamran Ashgar noted that HYPE’s supportive trend line has been retested three times in the past month, each time leading to bullish momentum. He added that a breakout above the $52 resistance level could fuel further gains.

There is something brewing in $hype, let's see what the chart says. Supportive trend line is clearly visible. 3 retests have brought good bullish momentum each time. $52.00 is a resistance after which a good bullish momentum will be seen. pic.twitter.com/qNjurd5se1 — 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐫 (@Karman_1s) September 8, 2025

HYPE price recently surpassed the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $48.56 and is now testing its swing high of $51.07.

The next Fibonacci extension target is set at $53.97 (127.2%), suggesting room for upward motion.

The RSI is approaching overbought levels, indicating bullish strength but cautioning against potential exhaustion. If HYPE fails to sustain above the 30-day SMA around $45.02, it could lead to a drop to $43.3.

Meanwhile, the price has broken above the upper Bollinger Band, signaling strong upward momentum. However, it also hints at possible short-term pullbacks.

