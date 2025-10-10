INFINIT (IN) Trading Volume Sevenfolds with Upbit Listing

Key Notes

INFINIT (IN) trading volume surged over 700% following its Upbit listing.

The token’s price rose 45% in 24 hours and 85% over the past week.

IN has formed an ascending wedge pattern, signaling volatility ahead.

The listing of INFINIT (IN) on South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, Upbit, triggered a spectacular market response as trading volume soared over 700% in just 24 hours.

The price of IN rocketed 45% during the same period and 85% over the past week, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.

South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, Upbit, will list the Infinit (IN) KRW trading pair. Infinit is a DeFi intelligence platform.https://t.co/dwYPoNqMXm — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 10, 2025

INFINIT, an agentic DeFi protocol, enables autonomous on-chain agents to execute multi-step strategies across decentralized finance platforms.

With Upbit controlling over 70% of South Korea’s crypto market share, the listing immediately placed IN on the radar of millions of retail and institutional investors.

IN Price Surge: Bullish Yet Cautious

The 3-hour chart shows IN trading at around $0.1223, forming an ascending wedge pattern marked by converging trendlines. This structure often signals a potential breakout or breakdown, depending on volume.

The price remains supported by the lower trendline but exhibits mild weakness in the short term as Bollinger Bands indicate moderate expansion, with IN attempting a rebound from the lower band at $0.1142 while facing resistance near the midline at $0.1249.

The upper band at $0.1356 coincides with the wedge’s upper limit, forming the next key resistance target. A breakout could potentially make IN as the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Meanwhile, the RSI hovers around 46.5 while the MACD shows slight bearish pressure. Buyer control is modest according to the BoP, and the CMF sits at -0.04, hinting at mild capital outflow.

A successful breakout above $0.1356 could open the path to $0.145–$0.160, while a breakdown below the $0.1140 support might see a correction toward $0.1000.

Market Context: Upbit’s Dominance Deepens

Data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) shows that Upbit commands roughly 71.6% of total domestic crypto trading volume, far outpacing competitors such as Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit.

In the first half of 2025 alone, Upbit processed approximately $642 billion in transactions, with daily averages of $3.36 billion.

This overwhelming dominance is set to expand further as Upbit’s parent company, Dunamu, moves toward a strategic merger with tech giant Naver, often dubbed the “Google of South Korea.”

The deal, structured as a share exchange, would make Dunamu a Naver subsidiary and potentially integrate the exchange into Naver’s digital finance ecosystem.

SUBBD Continues to Gain Momentum, Raises $1.25M

As IN continues its rise, another promising contender, SUBBD is steadily gaining attention in the content subscription space. The project aims to transform the $85 billion content industry with an AI-powered, tokenized platform built to benefit both creators and their audiences.

Subbd provides creators with Web3-powered advanced automation tools that simplify content distribution and engagement. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy exclusive, interactive experiences that bring them closer to their favorite creators.

SUBBD Token and Presale Overview

Subbd ecosystem’s native token, SUBBD, drives the platform’s premium content access, staking rewards, and AI-enhanced features.

Holders who stake SUBBD tokens gain access to exclusive content such as private livestreams, behind-the-scenes content, and special releases reserved for the community.

Presale Snapshot:

Current Price: $0.05665

$0.05665 Amount Raised: $1.25 million

$1.25 million Ticker: SUBBD

SUBBD Blockchain: Ethereum

So far, SUBBD has raised $1.25 million in its ongoing crypto presale, with only a few days remaining before the next price increase. Investors looking for the best crypto presales can add Subbd into their watchlist.

