The crypto market kicked off the week with a sharp rebound as Bitcoin BTC $106 204 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $70.98 B surged nearly 4% on Nov. 10. Amid the upswing, crypto trader James Wynn, known for his aggressive trading style, was liquidated 12 times in just 12 hours.

According to data shared by Lookonchain, Wynn’s trading account is now left with just $6,010 after repeated liquidations.

Due to the market rebound, James Wynn(@JamesWynnReal) got liquidated 12 times again in the last 12 hours! After suffering 45 liquidations over the past two months, James finally had one winning trade — but instead of taking profit, he kept adding to his position. Ultimately, he… https://t.co/97dLldu5aS pic.twitter.com/5SVcU8ftns — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 10, 2025

These liquidation events added to a growing list of losses over the past two months. On November 4, Wynn managed to secure an unrealized profit of $66,465, his first winning trade after 45 consecutive liquidations.

Instead of cashing out, Wynn increased his exposure, which quickly backfired as the market moved against him.

Wynn’s Risky “All-In” Gamble

In a series of posts on X, Wynn admitted that he had gone “all-in” on his short positions. He explained that he had sold his entire crypto portfolio, except for his long-term Bitcoin holdings.

Wynn added that he has redeployed all his stablecoins, around 30% of his assets, into leveraged shorts. He described it as a make-or-break move, declaring that he was “putting everything on the line.”

I’m all-in. I’m going to be completely and utterly honest here, and this is the gods honest truth. I have sold my entire crypto portfolio (excluding long term $BTC spot that I will never sell). And in the past few hours I have deployed all stables (30%) + and thrown it all… — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) November 10, 2025

Wynn expressed a strong belief of Bitcoin dropping to his target range between $67,000 and $92,000. He added that if his bet failed, he would delete his X account and retreat from public trading, relying instead on real estate and passive income.

In another post, Wynn cautioned that even a small crypto rally could make the market appear overly bullish again. He explained that such a situation triggers new waves of leverage and optimism before market makers push prices down in another correction.

$BTC: All it takes is a few % pump to make the market sentiment look bullish again. Wait a few days, and you will see the entire market over leveraged once again with calls of 150k and altseason. This is when the market makers strike with the next leg down. – Wynn — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) November 10, 2025

Analysts See Market Reset, Not Collapse

However, many analysts argue that the crypto market remains fundamentally stable. A CryptoQuant researcher recently noted that the Bitcoin Market Pulse Index (BMPI) has cooled to a neutral range between 1 and 2.

This indicates that the market is consolidating rather than collapsing. Historically, such neutral BMPI phases have occurred during mid-cycle corrections, leading to major rallies later.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.