Crypto Liquidation Hits $341 Million as Bitcoin Reclaims $106,000

Bitcoin price is currently around $106,000, hinting at a massive recovery.

Crypto market liquidations are at $341.85 million, with Bitcoin traders affected the most.the broader cryptocurrency industry has recorded up to 117,978 traders liquidated within the last.

The crypto market cap has surged by almost 4% to rest at $3.56 trillion.

In the wake of the ongoing Bitcoin BTC $106 326 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $70.85 B price recovery to $106,000, 24 hours. The liquidations from BTC, ETH ETH $3 623 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $437.32 B Vol. 24h: $31.29 B , ZEC ZEC $655.4 24h volatility: 9.7% Market cap: $10.73 B Vol. 24h: $2.14 B , and other top assets summed up to $341.85 million, per the heatmap supplied by CoinGlass. Also, the largest single liquidation order happened on Hyperliquid, valued at $18.96 million.

In the last 24 hours, 117,978 short and long traders were liquidated in the crypto market, leading to a total of $341.85 million in losses. Bitcoin is currently leading the liquidations, with $115.98 million recorded as lost.

Of this figure, short traders are affected the most, with their losses placed at roughly $106.75 million. Long traders, who undershot their bets, lost only $9.22 million.

Affected short traders expected the flagship cryptocurrency to continue in the downtrend, which it began a while ago. Noteworthy, Bitcoin price was barely hanging on to $100,000 and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) outflows formed a pattern. Hence, there were convictions that the coin would extend the gloomy performance.

Unfortunately for these short traders, Bitcoin hit a recovery, just around the time when Science author, Shanaka Anslem Perera, noted that the bull run is not over. At the time of this writing, BTC price was at $105,922.92, corresponding with a 3.93% surge over the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum liquidations were capped at $92.01 million within the same period and like the case of Bitcoin, short traders were impacted the most at $76.02 million. Long traders were less liquidated with a loss of $15.99 million.

Other digital assets like Dogecoin DOGE $0.18 24h volatility: 6.4% Market cap: $27.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.98 B , Litecoin XRP $2.53 24h volatility: 12.1% Market cap: $152.43 B Vol. 24h: $4.62 B , and Ripple-associated token XRP BTC $106 326 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $70.85 B were equally affected.

Broader Crypto Market Cap at $3.56 Trillion

Generally, the crypto market has begun to show signs of a rebound. It gained about $170 billion in just a day as fresh confidence swept across global trading. Currently, the broader market capitalization is at $3.56 trillion, marking a 3.91% rally in 24 hours.

This is a result of a few favorable events within and around the digital asset market. For example, the Senate ended a weeks-long stalemate in passing a funding bill to end the US government shutdown with a 60–40 vote.

In addition, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has recently added several proposed spot XRP ETFs to its “Active and Pre-Launch” list.

These events are quite positive for the digital asset industry.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.