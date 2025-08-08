Key Notes

sidechain Axie Infinity has just announced the launch of the Axie Infinity Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed to grow its "digital nation."

The new Foundation will act as both trustee and fiduciary and will be bound to decisions made through the game’s on-chain governance system.

Its main role will be to implement the will of the community, allocating assets from the Community Treasury strictly according to community votes.

The Next Chapter of Axie Governance: The Foundation, The Treasury, and Your Voice Introducing the Axie Foundation ⚔️ Lunacians, you need to read this now 👇 📜 : https://t.co/m0WscMFg4K pic.twitter.com/08zAOmgSf2 — Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) August 8, 2025

Sky Mavis, Axie Infinity’s developer, will provide initial funding from its ecosystem fund to cover at least two years of the Foundation’s operating expenses.

A separate grant pool from the same fund will also be established to support grassroots initiatives, with all allocations decided by governance votes.

Governance Pillars and Community Assets

The project’s governance will be built on three bases. The first is the Constitution, a community-created document that outlines participant roles, leadership responsibilities, and the power distribution.

This living framework will soon be put to a community-wide vote for ratification.

The second is the Axie Score, a points-based system that measures a user’s contributions through gameplay, community activity, and asset ownership.

Those with a higher score will have more influence in governance decisions. A community-led council will oversee its ongoing refinement.

The third pillar is the Community Treasury, a decentralized fund generated from in-game and marketplace revenue. As of July 2025, it holds around 23 million AXS, 2,600 ETH, 75,000 RON, and 6,500 USDC.

The team also expects to recover around 6 million USDC and an estimated $40 million worth of assets linked to the Ronin chain hack, which will be added to the Treasury over time.

AXS Investors React

The announcement follows Sky Mavis’ co-founder, Trung Nguyen, announcing massive expansion and “hypergrowth” plans last year.

The Axie Infinity community reacted positively to the new Foundation launch on social media platforms. The announcement could fuel further gains for the ecosystem’s native token AXS and make it the next 1000x crypto.

AXS is witnessing a 110% surge in its 24-hour trading volume, signaling renewed investor interest. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading near $2.40 with a market capitalization of about $400 million.

