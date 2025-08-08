Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

BTC, ETH Rebound Is Questionable but Not All is Lost: Analysis

Bitcoin and Ethereum have rallied sharply in the past week, as predicted by 10x Research, which has further forecasted consolidation before the next leg up.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq Editor Hamza Tariq Updated 4 mins read
BTC, ETH Rebound Is Questionable but Not All is Lost: Analysis

Key Notes

  • Bitcoin rebounded from $111,643 to $117,000 but faces resistance at $120,500.
  • Retail investors are accumulating BTC faster than new supply is issued.
  • ETH/BTC has surged nearly 75% since May, signaling potential for altcoin season.

Bitcoin BTC $116 818 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $36.77 B and Ethereum ETH $3 911 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $471.98 B Vol. 24h: $32.47 B turned green in the past 24 hours with BTC reclaiming $116K and ETH pushing above $3,900.

Research firm 10x Research said that several catalysts are driving the two largest cryptocurrencies toward key levels.

Related article: Crypto Market Sentiment Shifts: BTC, ETH, XRP on Investors' Radar

In a July 28 note, the firm forecasted that Bitcoin could retest its $111,673 breakout point before presenting a favorable risk/reward entry.

On August 7, Bitcoin dipped to $111,643 before swiftly rebounding to $117,000.

Caution Amid Major Developments

10x Research cautioned that compressed volatility, seasonally weak trading months, and the absence of strong macroeconomic drivers could limit bullish momentum.

Political developments, including President Donald Trump’s push to expand 401(k) crypto access and his emphasis on gold, may influence sentiment as well.

From Fear to Key Resistance Levels

Just a week ago, fear drove Bitcoin below $110,000 amid speculation of a market breakdown. However, Swissblock data indicates that risk remains contained.

Since then, Bitcoin has rallied into the firm’s “blue zone” target, as shown in a chart shared by Swissblock.

Swissblock analysts now see $120,500 as the next breakout level, but warn that a period of consolidation will follow before any significant surge in prices.

Retail Accumulation Remains Strong

On-chain data from Glassnode highlights sustained buying from smaller investors. “Shrimps” and “Fish,” wallets holding less than 100 BTC, are absorbing supply faster than it is created.

Monthly balance growth is at +17,000 BTC, exceeding the monthly issuance of +13,850 BTC. Shrimps alone have added nearly 10,000 BTC, indicating strong retail-led demand.

Ethereum’s Outperformance Lifts Altcoin Sentiment

Ethereum has been quietly outperforming Bitcoin on a relative basis. According to BitBull, the ETH/BTC ratio has climbed nearly 75% since May’s lows and is now testing a significant resistance level.

The move is accompanied by a rise in the Impulse indicator, which measures altcoin market strength. Historically, this combination has preceded strong altcoin rallies.

If ETH/BTC breaks above resistance and impulse strength continues to build, analysts say altcoin gains could accelerate sharply.

Altcoin Season Soon?

MN Trading Capital co-founder Michaël van de Poppe has gone “all-in” on altcoins, predicting potential returns of 200–500% in the next two to four months.

He views Ethereum’s latest rally as a sign of growing risk appetite in the market. However, trader Ash Crypto urged caution, noting that August and September have historically been weak for cryptocurrencies.

Data from CoinGlass shows that Q3 has been Ethereum’s poorest-performing quarter since 2016, with an average return of just 6.48%. However, it still remains as one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles