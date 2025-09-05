Key Notes

On Thursday, Justin Sun's WLFI pre-sale tokens were blacklisted and frozen by the core team.

Nansen and Arkham Intelligence flagged some of his transactions, which later triggered accusations of predatory selloff.

He has requested that the team unfreeze his tokens, re-emphasizing commitment to the project.

Tron TRX $0.33 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $31.49 B Vol. 24h: $941.62 M Founder Justin Sun recently made a post on X, addressing the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) team.

He urged them to unfreeze his WLFI token allocation after they were recently blacklisted on the premise of suspicious transactions.

Justin Sun Accused of Selling WLFI Tokens

Justin Sun’s WLFI pre-sale allocation was frozen on Thursday, on the basis of unauthorized sales.

For context, there were some suspicious transactions flagged by blockchain analytics platform Nansen and Arkham Intelligence, which later triggered accusations of premature selling. The alleged sale was valued at $9 million, and this led to the token lock.

In response, the Tron founder highlighted the principles of decentralized blockchain technology, stating that the blacklisting and freezing of his pre-sale tokens were totally unreasonable and should therefore be unlocked.

To the World Liberty Financials team and the global community, As one of the early major investors in World Liberty Financials, I have contributed not only capital but also my trust and support for the future of this project. My goal has always been to grow alongside the team… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 5, 2025

“Tokens are sacred and inviolable,” Sun said, adding that this is the most basic value of blockchain technology.

He strongly thinks that WLFI is violating his rights as an investor. In his X post, he mentioned that this risks “damaging broader confidence in World Liberty Financial.”

The Tron founder made sure to remind the WLFI team that he was one of the first investors in the Trump family-linked project pre-sale. He said he planned to hold the token long-term.

Tron Founder Claims 600 Million WLFI Tokens

When WLFI had its Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 1 and unlocked 20% of the 100 billion tokens, Sun took a huge bet.

He claimed 600 million WLFI, which were worth approximately $200 million at the TGE and 3% of the 20 billion unlocked tokens. This large holding made him a significant shareholder of the project, with high influence in its governance decisions.

Arkham Intelligence noted that Sun holds almost $1 billion worth of the token, acquired from sources other than the initial unlock.

It was at this time that he pledged commitment to the project, stating that he has “no plans to sell our unlocked tokens anytime soon.”

He also committed himself to increasing the USD1 circulating supply by $200 million on Tron.

Does Sun Deserve the Token Freeze?

Despite these promises, some crypto analysts and market observers think that Sun is selling his allocation.

Quinten François suggested on X that if Sun is selling WLFI tokens before they vest, it would be grounds for account action.

If Justin sun really lured in WLFI tokens from HTX users with a 20% APY to lock them, and then sell them to get out of ‘his’ own position while they’re still unvested, then he deserves to get his account frozen. Especially if just 2 days ago he said that he wouldn’t sell any of… — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) September 4, 2025

Sun has denied the allegation, stating that he is not involved in any wrongdoing.

Following the token freeze, Justin Sun is asking the WLFI team to unlock his tokens so he can continue supporting the growth of the World Liberty Financial project.

Last month, he also accused Bloomberg of publishing false information about his cryptocurrency holdings and requested a temporary restraining order to block the outlet from using the data in an unrelated article.

