Key Notes

KAITO derivatives volume soared 1391% and open interest rose to a 2-month high at $184M.

With over 200K active yappers and $71M+ rewards distributed, the Kaito ecosystem is buzzing.

If KAITO breaks above $1.42, the next psychological resistance could be near $1.60–$1.70.

KAITO, the native token of the AI-powered InfoFi network, has risen over 65% in the past 24 hours, breaking through the critical $1 psychological barrier and touching a new local high of $1.42.

At the time of writing, KAITO is trading at $1.3360, with a daily trading volume of $577.63 million, marking a staggering 650% increase in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, derivatives interest has ballooned even further, with futures open interest jumping to a two-month high of $184 million, up from just $37.7 million a month ago, according to CoinGlass.

Derivatives volume soared 1391% to hit $2.4 billion, indicating a sharp rise in speculative activity and bullish positioning.

Why is KAITO Soaring?

The current rally appears to be catalyzed by the recent integration of Huma Finance’s Yapper leaderboard into the Kaito ecosystem ahead of its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE).

The next Pre-TGE Yapper Leaderboard is live with @humafinance! Find out who's driving forward their mindshare across CT. With rewards planned for eligible yappers! More details 👇 pic.twitter.com/50DPmqqCCv — Kaito AI 🌊 (@KaitoAI) May 6, 2025

The leaderboard incentivizes “yappers,” users who actively engage with crypto content on X, with token rewards and ecosystem perks.

Momentum was already building after Kaito founder Yu Hu announced on May 5 the launch of the “Earn and Drop” campaign, with the first collaboration featuring PayFi Network’s BOOP.

we kicked off social airdrop season in Jan with bera, story, kaito and many others we kicked off our strategic KAITO accumulation in Mar and accumulated ~3M KAITO in < 60 days we are kicking off our earn and drop season in May with BOOP and so many other opportunities to come… — Yu Hu 🌊 (@Punk9277) May 5, 2025

The campaign coincided with a significant analytics update, as Kaito added Total Value Distributed data to its Dune Analytics dashboard, enhancing transparency around token incentives and ecosystem activity.

Total Value Distributed (TVD) – now added to our Dune dashboard. So far, over $71M of rewards from ecosystem projects have been distributed to yappers, stakers & hodlers, and that's excluding the $KAITO airdrop. And, it's only been ~5 months since the launch of Yaps. Link… pic.twitter.com/NcCXejgjrJ — Kaito AI 🌊 (@KaitoAI) May 6, 2025

Data from Dune reveals that over $72.3 million in rewards have already been distributed across the Kaito ecosystem to yappers, stakers, and hodlers, excluding the upcoming KAITO airdrop.

The project now boasts more than 200,000 monthly active users, solidifying its position as a rapidly expanding Web3 social platform.

Technical Analysis: Overheated Yet Bullish

Technically, KAITO is showing classic signs of a breakout rally. As per the chart below, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart currently sits at 89.95, indicating extremely overbought territory.

Such readings usually precede short-term corrections or consolidations, though they also reflect powerful bullish momentum.

On the other hand, the MACD shows a strong bullish crossover, with the MACD line sharply above the signal line and expanding green histogram bars, confirming sustained upside pressure.

Fibonacci analysis shows the rally hit the 1.618 extension level at $1.42, which may act as short-term resistance. A breakout beyond this could open the door to targets around $1.60–$1.70, while support lies at $1.15 and $1.00.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.