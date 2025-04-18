KiloEx Exchange Recovers $7.5M as Hacker Gives Back Stolen Funds

Key Notes

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space is no stranger to hacks, rug pulls, and exploits. One of the latest victims, KiloEx, a decentralized exchange (DEX), was hacked on April 15, losing $7.5 million in the breach.

KiloEx, like other decentralized exchanges, depends on pricing oracles to access the price data for listed tokens and decide on trading pairs’ exchange rates. The hacker exploited this feature by feeding the pricing oracles with manipulated data, allowing them to get tokens at a highly reduced price.

KiloEx’s Response to the Breach

Following the attack, the DEX noted on their X account that they would offer a 10% bounty of $750,000 if the hacker returned 90% of the loot. They also mentioned that they were watching the addresses linked to the attack and intended to “freeze the stolen funds promptly.”

They further disclosed that they would work with the authorities and cyber security partners to resolve the issue. Trading activities were paused immediately after the breach was unearthed by KiloEx.

KiloEx Recovers Stolen Funds

The hacker behind the exploit returned the stolen tokens to KiloEx. A few days later, the DEX announced on its X page that it had fully recovered the funds and planned to reward the white hat for choosing to return them.

As a show of good faith, the DEX noted that it was giving the white hat a reward of 10% of the recovered tokens for highlighting the flaws of KiloEx’s security infrastructure. The DEX has also disclosed that it does not intend to pursue “further legal action” and considers the breach “resolved in good faith.”

KiloEx appreciated its partners and community members for standing with them and has disclosed that it intends to continuously improve its security architecture.

Despite the positive resolution in this case, scams and hacks in the crypto world have been on the rise.

A notable example is the Bybit hack that occurred some time ago, where North Korean-linked hackers were reportedly behind a major breach, highlighting the growing sophistication and international scale of crypto-related cybercrime.

