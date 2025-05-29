Corporations Want Solana, Will SOL Price Hit $500+ This Cycle?

Key Notes

Publicly traded firms like DeFi Dev Corp.and Sol Strategies are aggressively accumulating SOL.

A new partnership between R3 and the Solana Foundation links $10B in tokenized assets to the Solana.

A bullish cup-and-handle pattern places projections for SOL's price between $400 and $500+.

DeFi Development Corp., a publicly traded firm now rebranded from its real estate origins, recently adopted liquid staking token (LST) technology via dfdvSOL, developed by Sanctum, allowing it to stake SOL while retaining liquidity.

The move marks the first time a public company has owned LSTs on the Solana network, solidifying DeFi Dev Corp.’s role as a frontrunner in crypto-native treasury management.

Corporate capital floods into solana

The firm, now led by former Kraken executives, has raised $24 million to fund further Solana accumulation. Its latest May 15 purchase brought its total SOL holdings to over 609,000 coins, currently worth more than $105 million.

But DeFi Dev Corp. is not alone. Canada-listed investment firm Sol Strategies has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus to raise up to $1 billion CAD (~$730 million USD) to further invest in Solana.

Formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, the firm has already spent $20 million from a $500 million convertible note facility to purchase 122,524 SOL. CEO Leah Wald emphasized that the fund seeks flexibility to seize future opportunities in Solana’s fast-evolving landscape.

Big banks are building on solana

Solana’s legitimacy has surged following a major partnership between UK blockchain developer R3 and the Solana Foundation. According to Financial Times, the Foundation’s President Lily Liu is even joining R3’s board.

R3’s enterprise blockchain, Corda, which already handles $10 billion in tokenized assets and counts HSBC, Bank of America, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore among its clients, will now link with Solana to speed up transactions and increase flexibility.

While institutions can still keep assets on private ledgers, they now have the option to use Solana’s public blockchain, marking a watershed moment for adoption.

$500 in sight? technicals say yes

According to TradingView analyst MasterAnanda, SOL price chart is forming a classic cup and handle pattern, often a precursor to major breakouts. The analysis suggests a breakout above resistance could propel SOL to $400, representing a 140% gain from current levels.

But with institutional demand heating up and key infrastructure deals accelerating, some are beginning to whisper what once seemed unthinkable — $500+ this cycle.

Solana layer 2 dominates with $42m raise

While corporates focus on Solana, Solaxy ($SOLX), a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain solution designed to address the most pressing limitations of the Solana network, has attracted retail attention with almost $42 million raised in the ongoing presale.

Solaxy addresses Solana’s network congestion, scalability constraints, and unreliable transactions. While Solana is recognized for its high throughput and speed, it often struggles under heavy traffic, leading to failed transactions.

Solaxy aims to unlock Solana’s full potential by leveraging rollup technology, enhancing transaction speed, scalability, and reliability while maintaining the core security features of Solana’s Layer 1.

Further, Solaxy processes transactions off-chain and bundles them into optimized batches before settling them on-chain. This reduces the load on Solana’s mainnet, alleviating congestion and improving efficiency.

Solaxy presale and tokenomics

With 18 days left until the next price increase, $SOLX can be purchased at the current price of $0.001738 per coin. There is a staking program for early holders and purchasers as well with 96% per annum in rewards.

Solaxy Presale Details:

Token price: $0.001738

Funds secured: $42 million

Ticker: SOLX

Solaxy enables Solana to better handle peak usage, support large-scale dApp deployment, and sustain high transaction reliability without compromising on performance or security.

