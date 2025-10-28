UK Crypto Firm KR1 Eyes Public Listing on LSE: Report

Key Notes

KR1's co-founder, Keld Van Schreven, revealed that his company is moving its public listing to the LSE.

This comes as the UK regulators open the LSE to the crypto market.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has officially announced its support for promoting tokenization efforts.

UK-based crypto-staking firm KR1 is making plans to transfer its listing from the small-cap Aquis exchange to the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The firm’s co-founder Keld Van Schreven revealed the information, confirming that the process would be completed by November 2025.

KR1 Is the “First Authentic Digital Asset Company” Going on the LSE

KR1 is leveraging a pivot in the UK regulators’ stance towards digital assets to move its listing to the London Stock Exchange. For context, regulators in the country have recently become lenient towards cryptocurrencies and related assets. This is evident in its recent move to open the LSE to crypto and easing proposed stablecoin limits for institutions.

According to KR1 co-founder Keld Van Schreven, the move, which is expected to be completed in November, represents “a starter gun for this new asset class on the LSE.” Notably, KR1, with a market cap of around 56 million British pounds or $75 million, is considered the “first authentic digital asset company” to make such a move.

As a result, it has strategically repositioned itself among other listed entities that focus mainly on holding top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC $114 517 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $49.17 B . Going forward, Schreven anticipates that more crypto companies will follow in its footsteps.

UK Warms up Towards Cryptocurrencies

Gradually, the UK is truly warming up to crypto and has demonstrated this new receptive stance in a number of ways. Two weeks ago, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) officially announced its support for tokenization efforts throughout the country.

In addition, it talked about plans to provide guidance and additional regulatory clarity to firms in a bid to aid adoption.

Simon Walls, the executive director of markets at the FCA, even pointed out that the UK has the opportunity to be a world leader in tokenization. The regulator is actively working on implementing a comprehensive digital asset framework by 2026.

Another show of the UK’s growing pro-crypto stance is the acceptance of digital assets for donations. A few days ago, British populist leader Nigel Farage announced that Reform UK has started receiving crypto donations.

Though no specific value was mentioned, the party has received “a couple” of crypto donations so far.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.