Key Notes

Market experts maintain a bullish outlook for Dogecoin price, identifying $0.218 as the next key resistance.

If DOGE manages to surpass $0.21 with strong trading volumes, the next near-term target stands at $0.50.

Analyst Ether Naysonal noted that DOGE is entering its “third parabolic phase” and eying $10 price level.

Following yet another breakout attempt past $0.21, Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $30.33 B Vol. 24h: $1.48 B price is once again testing crucial support at $0.20 while facing a make-or-break situation. However, institutional interest in the largest meme coin has grown significantly as per derivatives data. Thus, the bullish outlook for DOGE remains intact, with some market experts eyeing a parabolic rally to $10 in the next bull run.

Dogecoin Price Retest $0.20 Support While Derivative Data Shows Strength

Despite its slower performance, Dogecoin price stability around $0.20 level shows strong resilience after last week’s market volatility. Institutional sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with derivatives data showing a 9% rise in open interest over the past 24 hours. Around 70% of traders currently hold long positions.

This reflects growing institutional accumulation trends across high-beta digital assets as capital rotates back into risk exposure amid improving macro stability. Furthermore, with the demand for crypto ETFs gaining momentum, asset managers like 21Shares are also pushing further to bring a spot Dogecoin ETF to the market.

As shown in the above figure, $0.20 has been a make-or-break level for DOGE and a strong support level since February 2025. The good thing is the formation of higher highs every time after bouncing back from the support.

The latest Dogecoin price movement reflects typical post-volatility consolidation, indicating that market makers may be rebuilding liquidity ahead of the next directional move.

Momentum indicators signaled neutral conditions, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 52 and the MACD showing a mild positive divergence. This setup is consistent with steady accumulation rather than speculative excess.

DOGE Bullish Momentum in Tact, $10 Still Possible?

Crypto analyst Dian Sanchez highlighted a strong Dogecoin price performance in 2025. She noted that the meme-inspired cryptocurrency has gained 43% year-to-date while many altcoins remain subdued.

The analyst identified $0.218 as a critical resistance level to monitor. She added that a DOGE breakout with strong trading volume could pave the way toward the $0.50 mark.

🚨 The Resurrection of the Meme Coin $DOGE is up +43% this year, showing strength most are ignoring.

While many altcoins are still asleep, Dogecoin is holding strong above $0.20 a key support zone 🐕 Critical level to watch: $0.218

If it breaks with volume… the half-dollar… pic.twitter.com/ZitUzvFgkA — Diana Sanchez (@DianaSanchez_04) October 27, 2025

Crypto analyst Ether Nasyonal suggested that Dogecoin (DOGE) may be approaching its “third parabolic phase.” He spotted this by comparing to previous such cycles during the 2017 and 2021 crypto bull runs.

$DOGE 3rd Parabolic phase ahead. Dogecoin has completed all of its past major accumulation cycles with a parabolic rise. We are currently in the third cycle… but we haven't witnessed that phase yet. The structure is maturing, the silence is deepening. pic.twitter.com/XlzYPQb2Zr — EᴛʜᴇʀNᴀꜱʏᴏɴᴀL 💹🧲 (@EtherNasyonaL) October 27, 2025

According to Naysonal, Dogecoin has historically completed each of its major accumulation periods with a sharp parabolic rally. The analyst noted that the current cycle appears to be maturing, adding that market conditions remain quiet, a phase often preceding significant price acceleration.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.