KuCoin Doubles Down on Vietnam Market With New Partnership

KuCoin teams up with VBA and 1Matrix to accelerate blockchain development in Vietnam.

The partnership combines global expertise, local resources, and policy advocacy.

KuCoin continues its global expansion plans with BC Wong as its new CEO.

Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA) and 1Matrix Joint Stock Company.

The move aligns with Vietnam’s National Blockchain Strategy (2025–2030) and aims to accelerate blockchain development in the Southeast Asian country.

The three entities will focus on infrastructure building, digital payment solutions, pilot trading platforms, and identity verification systems.

Under the agreement, KuCoin will provide advanced technologies and global best practices and 1Matrix will manage domestic infrastructure and resources. On the other hand, VBA will facilitate policy advocacy and community standardization.

Together, they aim to create a transparent and sustainable blockchain ecosystem that empowers Vietnamese startups and fosters economic inclusion.

Vietnam: The Most Dynamic Blockchain Hub?

The announcement comes as Vietnam shifts from regulatory uncertainty to formal oversight of the crypto sector.

In June 2025, lawmakers passed the Law on Digital Technology Industry, which takes effect on January 1, 2026.

The law officially recognizes cryptocurrencies and virtual assets, introduces AML/KYC rules, and sets licensing requirements for blockchain companies. Alongside this, the government has launched sandbox frameworks, allowing controlled pilots with global exchanges.

Damen Chen, KuCoin’s Vice President and Head of Group Commercial, said Vietnam is quickly emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic blockchain hubs. He noted that the country’s young and innovative population is ready to embrace new technologies.

“Our shared goal is to create a transparent, secure, and internationally competitive market, elevating Vietnam as a pivotal landmark on the global blockchain map,” Chen writes.

KuCoin Expands Global Presence in 2025

Founded in 2017, KuCoin has grown into a global platform serving more than 40 million users, offering a wide range of digital assets and trading services. The exchange increased its expansion efforts earlier this year soon after appointing BC Wong as its new CEO.

In Southeast Asia, KuCoin made major progress by officially launching KuCoin Thailand, a fully regulated exchange under Thailand’s SEC. The platform enables fiat on-ramps in Thai baht and recently joined Thailand Ministry of Finance’s G-Token initiative.

KuCoin is also eyeing Europe. In February, the company applied for a MiCAR license in Austria, establishing Vienna as its European hub. It aims to strengthen its access to European markets by complying with the EU’s new crypto regulatory framework.

KuCoin’s native token KCS KCS $15.09 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $1.92 B Vol. 24h: $6.51 M has become one of the top crypto tokens in August. Despite volatile conditions across the crypto market, the cryptocurrency surged by 44% in the past month.

At the time of writing, KCS is trading around $15.02, up by 1.5% in the past day.

