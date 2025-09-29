Live: Where Crypto Market Stands on Sept. 29

As the weekend wrapped up on a positive note, both the total crypto market cap and Bitcoin BTC $111 996 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $40.07 B posted gains. MYX Finance (MYX), Zcash ZEC $66.46 24h volatility: 17.4% Market cap: $1.08 B Vol. 24h: $108.43 M , and Pump.fun (PUMP) are among the coins that caught the biggest attention with a notable increase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.