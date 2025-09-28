Dogecoin Price Rallies 4.5% as Traders React to Elon Musk’s New US Government Deal

Key Notes

Dogecoin price opened trading at $0.23 on Sunday, Sept 28 as Elon Musk’s Grok AI approval for US federal use triggered a rebound from the weekly timeframe lows near $0.21.

Open interest in Dogecoin futures jumped 2.9% to $3.9 billion as traders defied thin liquidity and weak sentiment.

Trump’s approval of Elon Musk’s Grok AI suggests renewed alignment between the two.

After plunging to 50-day lows near $0.21 on Friday, Dogecoin price rebounded from 4% to consolidate around $0.23 on Sunday, Sept 28 as traders reacted to Elon Musk-led Grok AI’s approval for federal government use.

Dogecoin prices formed a local bottom at $0.21 following on xAI’s official statement on Thursday, which outlined the expansion of its Frontier AI models to all US federal agencies for a period of 18 months.

The deal includes Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast models priced at just $0.42 per department, along with dedicated engineering support. The move revives speculation around Musk’s connections to the Dogecoin’s community

Announcing an expansion to xAI For Government – making industry leading Frontier AI accessible to United States Federal Government users. 1) All federal agencies and departments will get access to our Frontier AI models (Grok 4, Grok 4 Fast) for $0.42 per department for a period… — xAI (@xai) September 25, 2025

Elon Musk’s ties to the world’s largest memecoin, date back years, reaching a symbolic peak in January 2025 when President Trump appointed him as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.). Though Musk stepped away from the role in May, Trump’s approval of Elon Musk’s Grok AI now suggests renewed alignment between both crypto enthusiasts, after an infamous public feud in June.

Derivative market data suggest Dogecoin traders maintained an optimistic outlook over the weekend, despite weak market activity.

According to Coinglass, Dogecoin open interest rose 1.4% to $3.9 billion in the 24 hours. That represents over $110 million in new bullish DOGE positions deployed, even as $1.4 million in longs were liquidated compared to $438 in shorts.

Futures volume also fell 17% to $3.16 billion, confirming that Dogecoin traders defied thin liquidity to add new positions on Sunday.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Key Levels Define Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

Dogecoin price currently trades near $0.231, facing heavy resistance after bouncing from the lower Bollinger Band at $0.217. The 4.5% intraday rebound and futures markets’ inflows of over $110 million on Friday suggest traders are positioning for more upside.

However, the daily RSI sits at 44.07, leaning toward neutral territory but still below the midpoint, showing that buying momentum is on the rise, but not yet dominant.

If momentum strengthens, the first upside target lies at the mid-Bollinger Band around $0.256. A close above this level would mark a short-term bullish reversal, clearing the path toward the $0.295 resistance zone near the upper band.

With the current weak sentiment in the crypto market, a Dogecoin price breakout above $0.30 would likely require persistent speculation linked to Elon Musk’s renewed alliance with the Trump administration.

On the downside, immediate support rests at $0.217. A breakdown below this level risks exposing the $0.20 zone, which has held firm since July.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.