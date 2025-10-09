Key Notes

Following a breakout from an ascending channel and holding above $1.90–$2.00, analysts report a clean trend structure for Mantle price.

With rising MNT futures open interest, crypto analyst Ali Martinez maintains a $3.60 target.

Mantle’s growth is fueled by its Tokenization-as-a-Service (TaaS) and the launch of USD1 stablecoin on the platform.

While the broader crypto market has entered a consolidation period, Mantle MNT $2.57 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $8.37 B Vol. 24h: $726.98 M price has surged another 20% today, hitting an all-time high of $2.84, while extending its monthly gains to a staggering 130%. With this, MNT has also beaten top-performing altcoins like BNB in terms of monthly returns. Amid this unprecedented rally, analysts are now weighing what investors do next.

Mantle Price Upside Can Continue Amid Strong Bullish Sentiment

The Mantle price rally to all-time highs of $2.84 today comes along with a 75% upside in daily trading volumes to $840 million. This highlights strong bullish sentiment among traders and investors. Furthermore, the MNT futures open interest has surged by 14.11% to $487 million, according to CoinGlass data.

Crypto analytics platform Alpha Crypto Signal reported that MNT has executed a textbook breakout and continuation move. After breaking out of an ascending channel and maintaining support above the $1.90–$2.00 zone, MNT extended its rally to $2.87.

The surge was accompanied by strong trading volume and a clean trend structure. This shows that the upside momentum for the Mantle price is genuine. Analysts noted that as long as $MNT holds above the previous breakout zone, the bullish bias remains intact.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that Mantle (MNT) continues its upward momentum and shows no signs of reversal. The analyst maintained a target price of $3.60, signaling further bullish potential for the token.

RWA and USD1 Partnership Driving MNT Rally

Mantle’s recent surge is being fueled by its expansion into real-world assets (RWA). At Token2049, the team unveiled Tokenization-as-a-Service (TaaS), offering institutions a full framework for compliant asset tokenization, including KYC, licensing, audits, and secure deployment. Speaking on the development, Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle, said:

“RWAs are no longer niche. With a $26 billion market today and trillions forecasted by 2030, institutions are racing to bring assets on-chain. Mantle is building the compliant infrastructure, liquidity access, and developer programs needed to meet that demand head-on.”

Additionally, the Mantle price momentum comes with the launch of the USD1 stablecoin on the network. USD1 stablecoin is backed by Trump family’s World Liberty Financial, and ranked as the sixth-largest stablecoin with a $2.6 billion market cap.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.