Mantle (MNT) Hits New Record High, Outpacing Broader Market

MNT reaches a new all-time high of $2.18 as trading volume surges 54%.

Mantle strengthens RWA and compliance focus with major announcements at Token2049.

Analysts suggest continued bullish momentum, with the next target at $2.30.

While the broader altcoin market is still waiting for a sustained upward rally, Mantle MNT $2.29 24h volatility: 8.6% Market cap: $7.44 B Vol. 24h: $320.93 M has recorded an all-time high as the week begins. The 24th largest cryptocurrency posted a peak of $2.18 on Oct. 6, with its 24-hour trading volume surging by more than 54%.

At the time of writing, MNT is trading at around $2.18, up more than 84% in the past month. During this time, it gained nearly $3.2 billion in market cap, becoming one of the best crypto to buy. This rally is driven by several factors, especially Mantle’s leadership in the real-world asset (RWA) sector.

What’s Behind the MNT Price Rally?

Earlier this month, Mantle announced a compliance-focused RWA service during Token2049, positioning itself as a blockchain leader for regulated asset tokenization.

Moreover, Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial announced at the Mantle Mixer that its flagship stablecoin, USD1, will launch on the Mantle network. This partnership reinforces Mantle’s growing influence in tokenized finance and stablecoin ecosystems.

Last month, Bybit presented the “Mantle × Bybit Roadmap”, revealing the next development stage of MNT and its integration across Bybit’s ecosystem. With Bybit’s $30 billion+ daily trading volume, Mantle’s exposure has grown significantly in the past month.

Several analysts on X have compared MNT’s trajectory to BNB’s relationship with Binance. Some suggest that if Bybit scales similarly, Mantle could experience a 350% upside. Interestingly, this MNT peak came on the same day BNB reached a new high.

Strong Buying Pressure, $2.30 Soon?

On the daily chart, MNT is trading along the upper Bollinger Band, indicating strong bullish momentum. The bands are tightening, hinting at rising volatility and potential continuation of the uptrend. However, traders should watch for the support around $1.74 and $1.50.

MNT price chart with Bollinger Bands and MACD | Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the MACD also remains in bullish alignment, with expanding histogram bars, a sign of strong buying pressure. However, traders should watch for any potential crossover that could indicate weakening momentum.

If the rally continues with a close above $2.20, the next resistance lies at $2.30.

Overall, tokenized asset markets have ballooned nearly fivefold in just three years, surpassing $33 billion as of writing. Ripple projected in August that the RWA market could hit $19 trillion by 2033, noting the sector’s immense long-term potential.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.