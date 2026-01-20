MegaETH Announces Global Stress Test Before Mainnet Debut

Key Notes

MegaETH will open its mainnet on January 22 for a 7-day global stress test.

The target is about 11 billion transactions and sustained throughput of 15,000-35,000 TPS.

Gaming apps and backend ETH transfers will run in parallel to test fees, latency, and stability under load.

MegaETH will open its mainnet on January 22 for a global stress test ahead of its public rollout. The test will run for 7 days and targets a total of 11 billion transactions under sustained load.

The network is aiming for true throughput between 15,000 and 35,000 transactions per second, with the test designed to push the system into uncomfortable conditions before wider access is granted.

However, the initial access will be limited, with broader public availability planned shortly after the test ends.

The MegaETH Global Stress Test 11B transactions in 7 days. On Jan 22nd, we’re opening mainnet to users for several latency-sensitive apps while the chain is under intense sustained load. Ultra-low fees. Real-time transactions. Public Mainnet in the days that follow. pic.twitter.com/ZIOZnctCZJ — MegaETH (@megaeth) January 19, 2026

Load Design and Live Applications

The stress test combines real user activity with backend load. Users will interact with latency-sensitive gaming applications, including Stomp.gg, Smasher.fun, and Crossy Fluffle.

Meanwhile, the MegaETH team will simultaneously push ETH transfers and v3 automated market maker swaps through the network.

On the other hand, backend execution will continue until the chain processes the full 11 billion transactions.

The goal is to observe fee behavior, confirmation speed, and system stability while applications run continuously under pressure.

Performance Targets and Early Data

MegaETH calls itself a high-performance Ethereum Layer 2 focused on execution speed and low latency rather than maximum decentralization.

The design targets near real-time confirmations with predictable sequencer costs.

Ahead of the stress test, internal and external testing showed peak speeds approaching 47,000 transactions per second.

Ok @megaeth you have our attention, we see you testing things out. Over 45k TPS, that's more transactions in 1 second than some chains have in a whole day. Excited to see this capacity put to good use! https://t.co/9AqJIOqJXv pic.twitter.com/LHuBfLrV6Q — growthepie 🥧📏 (@growthepie_eth) January 16, 2026

During the live event, the team is targeting sustained throughput rather than short bursts, with performance expected to settle within the 15,000 to 35,000 TPS range.

Stress tests only matter if they’re uncomfortable. We’re targeting sustained, true TPS of 15-35K, totaling 11B transactions across 7 days. During the test you will interact with @stompdotgg, @smasherdotfun, and Crossy Fluffle. If things break, they’ll be surfaced and fixed. pic.twitter.com/Stoo2ohnLN — MegaETH (@megaeth) January 19, 2026

Mainnet Strategy and Capital Backing

Following the stress test, MegaETH plans to launch its public mainnet with day-one applications across DeFi and consumer use cases.

The ecosystem will rely on its native stablecoin, USDm, to stabilize execution costs and support consistent transaction pricing.

Founded in 2022, MegaETH has raised $20 million in seed funding. Early investors include Dragonfly Capital, Vitalik Buterin, and Joseph Lubin.

The project’s IPO in 2025 was also oversubscribed within just five minutes. MegaETH raised $360 million during the IPO.

The @megaeth_labs raise yesterday made me dig in to their docs + socials, and after review I'm getting mega pilled. TLDR

🔹ETH Layer 2 (EigenDA, so not a rollup)

🔹Targeting performance limited only by hardware

🔹Innovations come by way of node specialization, parallelism and… pic.twitter.com/JSBRBzFUOq — BREAD | ∑: (@bread_) June 28, 2024

The upcoming stress test is expected to provide the first real-world data on whether the network can sustain high throughput, low latency, and stable fees under continuous demand.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.