Melania Token Hits $200M Valuation as Trump’s WLFI Launches $1.5B Treasury

Key Notes

Official Melania Meme (MELANIA) price surged 14% this week, briefly hitting $0.22 and pushing its market cap above $190M.

Rally fueled by WLFI’s USD1 loyalty rewards program announcement and $1.5B treasury fund plans.

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial continues expanding with stablecoin, token, and lending product developments. .

Melania Token’s market momentum intensified this week, climbing 14% to reach $0.22 on Saturday, August 9, and lifting its market capitalization above $190 million for the first time this month. The latest upswing has been driven by two major bullish developments from World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-affiliated DeFi venture behind both the Melania memecoin and the USD1 stablecoin.

The Melania Token price rally began earlier in the week after WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 loyalty points program designed to reward users who actively support the stablecoin’s growth.

Through partnerships with select cryptocurrency exchanges, eligible USD1 holders will soon earn points for activities such as trading USD1 pairs or maintaining token balances.

Each participating exchange will determine its own specific rules for point distribution, introducing a competitive and customizable rewards environment comparable to traditional loyalty programs in mainstream finance.

Just days later, the bullish sentiment intensified on Friday as Bloomberg reported that WLFI is in advanced talks to launch a $1.5 billion treasury fund dedicated to its native WLFI token. According to early reports, this fund would be managed under a new publicly listed company, with the aim of attracting major institutional investors from both the crypto and technology sectors.

The WLFI token, originally created as a non-transferable governance asset, is set to become publicly tradable following a governance vote last month.

The treasury plan builds on WLFI’s earlier fundraising success, which saw $550 million raised during a private token sale in March. The company is also advancing other DeFi initiatives, including a forthcoming crypto lending platform powered by USD1.

This lending app will enable users to borrow, lend, and trade digital assets seamlessly within the WLFI ecosystem, further emphasizing long-term plans to expand dominance within the Defi market.

Melania Memecoin Price Forecast: Can Bulls Push to $0.258?

From a technical perspective, Melania Token has broken through key resistance at its 50-day moving average near $0.224, closing three consecutive sessions in the green. Price action is currently testing the upper Bollinger Band around $0.23, with daily RSI at 52.7, still below overbought territory, suggesting room for further gains.

If bulls secure a daily close above $0.23 with strong volume, the next upside target is $0.258. That marks the upper bound of the July rally range. A decisive breakout could then open the path toward $0.285. Which is a psychological resistance level aligned with previous volume spikes.

On the flip side, failure to hold $0.224 could trigger a pullback toward the $0.191 support zone. Then, coinciding with the lower Bollinger Band and the previous consolidation base. A daily close below $0.19 would invalidate the short-term bullish projection and potentially see Melania price retesting $0.165.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.