The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) project, which is linked to the family of President Donald Trump, is on the verge of launching a new loyalty program for USD1 stablecoin holders.

This service, featuring a points system, will be available exclusively to selected project partners.

WLFI Loyalty Program for Selected Partners

On August 7, WLFI announced plans to launch a USD1 points program rewarding stablecoin users, beginning with a select group of partner crypto exchanges. To be eligible, users have to engage in various activities across the oartner exchanges.

Users would be required to maintain USD1 in their balances. They can also earn points by staking USD1, allowing them to earn yield on the eligible platforms.

Another activity that would allow users to get points is by interacting with features on DeFi protocols that host the stablecoin.

If users use the USD1 stablecoin on approved DeFi protocols, they can also earn reward points. Other details and criteria will be revealed after the launch of the loyalty program.

The WLFI project recognized how instrumental loyalty programs are to the growth of any platform that is customer-centric.

“Loyalty programs fuel many iconic American brands — from airline miles to hotel points,” WLFI stated on X. “We’re bringing a similar model to crypto to reward our esteemed users.”

In recent times, stablecoins have become the backbone of crypto adoption, driving several cross-border payments, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and trading amongst other use cases.

However, WLFI has discovered that users hardly receive enough direct reward for their activity. With the new loyalty program, you can start receiving meaningful rewards for your participation.

The goal is to offer direct incentives to USD1 holders, with the ultimate aim of encouraging adoption in the WLFI ecosystem. For now, no exact launch date has been announced for the program.

WLFI Files Community Governance Proposal

Meanwhile, it’s only been one month since World Liberty Financial filed a community governance proposal to enable WLFI token trading across decentralized exchanges.

At the same time, the Trump family reduced their stake from 75% to 55% to address conflict of interest concerns. The symbolic move was announced on US Independence Day, and via the protocol’s governance forum.

The goal of this proposal is to transition WLFI from its current closed system, where tokens are locked within the platform, to an open-participation model.

This will facilitate price discovery, peer-to-peer trading, and broader utility. This will enable stakeholders to participate more actively in governance decisions.

Specifically, they will be able to provide input on emissions schedules, ecosystem incentives, and treasury management.

Before this announcement, the Trump-associated project had airdropped USD1 to thousands of wallets.

Blockchain analytics platform Arkham noted that WLFI transferred $47 worth of USD1 to each of the eligible addresses that participated in the project’s presale in March.

