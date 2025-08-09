DWP Management Bags $200 Million In-Kind Contributions In XRP

Key Notes

DWP Management secured approximately $200 million in capital across its fund strategies since April, all in XRP.

The firm believes that this reflects how the integration of digital assets into modern portfolios has evolved significantly.

This disclosure comes as Ripple settles its legal war with the United States' SEC.

On Friday, Digital Wealth Partners Management, LLC, or DWP Management has announced that it has raised approximately $200 million in capital across its fund strategies since April, all in XRP.

This organization is recognized for being the general partner behind a series of private investment vehicles accepting in-kind digital asset contributions.

DWP Management Recognizes Crypto Evolution in TradFi

DWP Management has secured XRP-backed in-kind contributions, running to the tune of $200 million. It revealed this development in a press release published on August 8. This comes as blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) jointly resolved their lawsuit.

Matthew Snider, Chief Investment Officer at DWP Management, acknowledged the $200 million in capital as “growth” for the organization. Moreso, he stated that it reflects how the integration of digital assets into modern portfolios has evolved significantly.

He also seized the occasion to reiterate that the firm’s focus is fixed on delivering secure, compliant strategies aligned with long-term objectives.

DWP Management’s CEO, Max Kahn, talked about the milestone, further highlighting its reflection of the growing role of digital assets in diversified investment strategies. Just like Snider said, Khan claimed that DWP Management is directing its resources towards establishing infrastructure and offerings to meet the needs of an equally evolving client base.

Before now, the company has focused on being the general partner for a series of private investment vehicles, particularly those that accept direct digital asset contributions. Over time, these funds have been known for their efficiency and flexibility. With these features, they give accredited participants the platform to contribute to XRP directly.

DWP Management function remains under institutional-grade custody and compliance frameworks. Notably, this is in contrast to traditional fund structures where conversion to fiat is necessary. This way, it can guarantee safekeeping and 24-hour access to client funds. Also, it provides crypto-backed loans, providing customers with access to liquidity.

These customers are not required to liquidate their holdings of BTC, ETH, SOL, or XRP.

Ripple And SEC Settle Five-Year-Long XRP Case

Noteworthy, the blockchain payment firm and the US SEC came to a settlement after almost five years of being at loggerheads on XRP’s securities status.

They both wrote a joint status report to the Second Circuit Appeals Court, seeking the dismissal of both the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal, while each entity covers its legal fees.

Judge Torres first dismissed the settlement motion. The argument has always been whether XRP is a security or a commodity like Bitcoin (BTC), in a bid to establish whether it may have constituted unregistered securities during its sales to individual investors. In July 2023, Judge Analisa Torres gave a verdict that public exchange sales of XRP were not securities.

This means that institutional sales qualify as securities. Consequently, Ripple was required to pay a $125 million fine, lodged in an escrow account. The recent settlement places Ripple in a position where it is able to raise private capital and marks a general win for the broader cryptocurrency market.

💥BREAKING:💥💥 Since April, Digital Wealth Partners Management has called $200M across its fund strategies and guess what? Every single contribution came in $XRP! 💥 WE'RE SO FU*KING BACK 👊 pic.twitter.com/k2KNIL86Tj — Xaif Crypto🇮🇳|🇺🇸 (@Xaif_Crypto) August 9, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.