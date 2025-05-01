Mesh Brings Crypto Payments to Apple Pay

Key Notes

Mesh will work with Apple Pay to allow crypto payments.

Merchants receive stablecoin payouts without needing to set up crypto infrastructure.

The feature will be available to online and traditional merchants by Q2 2025.

Mesh, a crypto payments firm, plans to integrate with Apple Pay, enabling shoppers to purchase products using cryptocurrencies, while merchants receive payments in stablecoins.

During the ongoing Token2049 Dubai event, Mesh CEO Bam Azizi revealed that the firm will be integrated into Apple Pay. This new feature will allow merchants using Mesh to accept crypto payments from customers through Apple Pay, eliminating the need for them to build their own crypto infrastructure.

Mesh’s proprietary SmartFunding technology will convert various cryptocurrencies into stablecoins, making sure merchants can access their funds in stablecoins.

ICYMI: @BamAzizii just made history at @TOKEN2049 by demonstrating Mesh's Apple Pay integration live on stage. Watch the full demo of how we're enabling crypto payments with a simple tap while merchants receive instant stablecoin settlements. 🚀 The payment revolution is here.… pic.twitter.com/AVVKZj52yW — Mesh (@meshconnectapi) May 1, 2025

Mesh’s Crypto Payment Service

The feature will be available to both online and traditional merchants by the end of the second quarter of 2025. Azizi revealed during the convention that this new integration will make crypto payments as seamless as traditional fiat payments. Once implemented, it will pave the way for the widespread adoption of blockchain-based global commerce.

Mesh’s new feature addresses common concerns raised by merchants about accepting cryptocurrency, particularly the volatility of coins and the complexity of building crypto payment infrastructure. With this integration into Apple Pay, customers will be able to make payments using Apple Pay’s NFC capabilities, whether online or in physical stores.

Earlier this year, Mesh raised $82 million to facilitate the expansion of global stablecoin payments. Mesh is integrated into over 300 blockchain-based platforms such as exchanges and wallets, which allow seamless movement of cryptocurrency from different platforms to merchants.

Prior to this, Binance announced a partnership with Worldpay, enabling users to purchase crypto directly on its platform using Apple Pay and Google Pay. This integration aims to simplify crypto access, particularly for unbanked and mobile-first users.

Binance has also expanded its global reach, now supporting over 1,000 payment methods and 125 fiat currencies.

As crypto payments continue to evolve, integrations like these are making transactions simpler and more accessible for users worldwide. With companies like Mesh and Binance partnering with major payment providers, the barriers to entry are being lowered.

As a result, crypto is becoming a more practical option for everyday transactions, paving the way for broader global adoption and mainstream use in both online and physical retail spaces.

