Metaplanet has announced the purchase of $93 million worth of Bitcoin.

The firm now holds 18,888 BTC, worth nearly $2 billion.

BTC price trajectory signals potential deeper correction after wedge breakdown.

Metaplanet, often dubbed “Asia’s MicroStrategy,” has added another 775 BTC into its treasury at an average price of $120,000. Not long after this $93 million acquisition, the largest cryptocurrency slipped to the $115,000 level.

As of writing, Metaplanet holds 18,888 BTC at a cumulative value of $1.94 billion, with an average acquisition price of $102,653 per coin. The company’s BTC holdings are over 12% profit at the current market price.

Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich announced on X that Metaplanet has achieved a 480.2% year-to-date BTC yield in 2025.

The company’s stock has been rising alongside its growing Bitcoin yield, suggesting investor confidence in its Bitcoin-centric strategy. At the time of publication, shares reached 900 yen, up by around 300% in the past six months.

The announcement came shortly after Metaplanet’s Q2 earnings report, which highlighted revenue growth of 41% quarter-on-quarter, reaching $8.4 million.

Growing Bitcoin Corporate Holdings

Much of Metaplanet’s success is attributed to its steady accumulation of Bitcoin and innovative financial initiatives. The firm plans to hold 30,000 BTC by the year-end and 1% of the total Bitcoin supply by 2027.

Notably, the crypto market has recently recorded a significant growth in corporate Bitcoin adoption. As per the data by BitboTreasuries, publicly traded firms collectively hold over 935,000 BTC, or about 4.45% of the total BTC supply.

MicroStrategy, now rebranded as “Strategy,” leads the pack, holding a total of 628,946 BTC.

BTC price chart with volume | Source: Trading View

BTC Price Rising Wedge Breakdown

Meanwhile, Bitcoin analysts are hinting at short-term caution. The daily chart confirms a rising wedge breakdown that had been forming since April. Analyst Captain Faibik pointed to the first key support zone at $110,000–$112,000.

$BTC Rising Wedge Breakdown is Confirmed on the Daily TF Chart..✅ 📉 Potential Targets if breakdown continues: First Support: 110k – 112k Next demand zone: 105k – 108k Extreme Bearish flush could eye 98k – 100k Psychological level#Crypto #Bitcoin #BTC pic.twitter.com/txuB5Bhjfa — Captain Faibik 🐺 (@CryptoFaibik) August 18, 2025

Captain Faibik also hinted at a deeper breakdown near $105,000–$108,000 in case of high selling pressure around support. In a worst-case bearish flush, Bitcoin could revisit the $98,000–$100,000 psychological level, according to them.

Bitcoin is currently facing heightened volatility after failing to hold the key $118,000 level. It is trading around $115,200, down 2.45% over the past 24 hours.

