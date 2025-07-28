Bitcoin Fast Approaches $120K with Metaplanet’s Latest Buy

Key Notes

Bitcoin BTC $118 853 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.37 T Vol. 24h: $36.91 B recent rally past the $119,000 mark, after dipping to $115,000, has caught the attention of Metaplanet’s latest $92.5 million acquisition. The Tokyo-listed investment firm has once again taken a calculated step toward its ambitious 30,000 BTC target by the end of 2025.

In a post made on X during the early hours of July 14, Metaplanet revealed the purchase of 780 BTC at an average price of roughly $118,622 per coin.

Metaplanet has acquired 780 BTC for ~$92.5 million at ~$118,622 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 449.7% YTD 2025. As of 7/28/2025, we hold 17,132 $BTC acquired for ~$1.73 billion at ~$101,030 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/0dq4RswDhv — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 28, 2025

As of July 28, the company’s total Bitcoin stash has grown to 17,132 BTC, purchased at an average price of about $101,030 per coin, with a cumulative investment of nearly $1.73 billion.

This holding puts Metaplanet at over 57% of its year-end target, underscoring the firm’s unwavering faith in Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

On-Chain Data Suggests Room to Run

Meanwhile, according to a recent analysis by a CryptoQuant contributor, only 13% of short-term spot market participants are currently in profit. Despite Bitcoin hovering near its peak, the realized price for this cohort stands around $104,000.

This keeps their unrealized profits limited and their likelihood of selling relatively low, according to the analyst.

Interestingly, in prior bull markets like 2012 and 2021, this group saw average profits of 232% and 150% before market peaks. In contrast, this cycle peaked at 69% and has since declined.

If short-term holders were to face deeper losses, it could trigger capitulation. Historically, such moments have often served as opportunities for smart investors to grab the best crypto to buy.

Bitcoin Bullish Setups Ahead?

On July 27, well-known crypto investor Ted Pillows stated on X that a breakout above $119,500 could be the trigger for Bitcoin’s next big move. With that level now coming into play, he suggested that if Bitcoin decisively clears it, a fresh rally toward new highs could follow.

$BTC needs to break above $119.5K for a big move. If that doesn't happen, this consolidation will continue. I think BTC could break above this level next month which will start the next leg up. pic.twitter.com/Roj7lwYri4 — Ted (@TedPillows) July 27, 2025

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at nearly $119,400, up 1% over the past 24 hours, adding over $20 billion in market cap.

CoinGlass data shows the “max pain” level for short sellers is at $119,600, an area that could see over $1.1 billion in liquidations if Bitcoin surges toward its ATH of $123,000.

