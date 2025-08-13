Metaplanet Makes History as Bitcoin Bet Pays Off

Key Notes

Metaplanet’s second-quarter earnings report shows that its YTD Bitcoin yield is up almost fivefold.

The firm recorded $8.4 million in revenue, marking more than a 41% increase in QoQ.

Currently, it holds 18,113 BTC valued at $2.18 billion.

Japanese financial firm Metaplanet, which has been nicknamed Asian Microstrategy due to its strong Bitcoin BTC $120 527 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.40 T Vol. 24h: $45.04 B accumulation strategy, has released its second-quarter earnings report.

The results indicate that its steady Bitcoin purchases have delivered significant returns.

Metaplanet Follows Strategy’s Bitcoin Playbook

According to an X post made by Metaplanet on Wednesday, the firm raked in approximately $8.4 million in revenue, marking more than a 41% increase in QoQ.

Metaplanet Q2 Earnings Results:

– Revenue ¥1.239B ($8.4M) +41% QoQ

– Gross Profit ¥816M ($5.5M) +38% QoQ

– Ordinary Profit ¥17.4B ($117.8M) vs. -¥6.9B

– Net Income ¥11.1B ($75.1M) vs. -¥5.0B

– Assets ¥238.2B ($1.61B) +333% QoQ

– Net Assets ¥201.0B ($1.36B) +299% QoQ — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) August 13, 2025

Similarly, it experienced a 35% increase in its gross profit, reaching $5.5 million, compared to the previous quarter.

Other listed records include its ordinary profit of $117.8 million, net income of $75.1 million, assets running to the tune of $1.61 billion, and net assets worth approximately $1.36 billion.

In addition to these outstanding results listed in the Q2-2025 financial presentation, the company, which began to accumulate BTC barely a year ago, now holds 18,113 Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is trading at approximately $120,415 following a 1.79% gain in the past 24 hours. This makes the Metaplanet Bitcoin holding worth roughly $2.18 billion.

Though it is only a small fraction of Strategy’s large Bitcoin bag, this holding has positioned Metaplanet as the fourth globally and first in Asia for corporate Bitcoin holdings.

Its BTC Yield year-to-date (YTD) has reached a staggering 468.1%, meaning that its Bitcoin investments have grown by almost fivefold in value this year alone. Metaplanet achieved this Bitcoin acquisition feat by raising 242.2 billion JPY, equivalent to $1.83 billion.

Its total holdings of 18,113 BTC were purchased at an average price of $101,422 per Bitcoin. Only a week ago, it held a total of 17,595 BTC after announcing the acquisition of 463 BTC on August 4, 2025.

However, it bought an additional 518 BTC more recently at an average price of $118,519 per unit, bringing the total buyups to about $61 million.

As a result of this latest purchase, Metaplanet’s unrealized profit stands at $317.8 million, underscoring the appreciation capability of Bitcoin’s price.

Metaplanet to Boost Bitcoin Bag With “Prefs”

Going forward, the firm plans to debut “Metaplanet Prefs,” a new financial tool aimed at scaling its Bitcoin treasury operations.

Part of Metaplanet’s plan is to create a Bitcoin-backed yield curve in Japan’s fixed-income market. The ultimate goal of this innovation is to integrate the Traditional Finance (TradFi) sector with the growing digital asset industry.

The goal is to attract more institutional investors and promote financial inclusion, similar to what Strategy has achieved with its significant Bitcoin investments.

Metaplanet’s stock has been rising alongside its growing Bitcoin yield. At the time of writing, shares reached 993 yen, or about $6.74, highlighting the success of the company’s Bitcoin strategy.

