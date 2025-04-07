MEXC Sees 4,770% Growth in New Tokens amid Market Downturn

Key Notes

MEXC's top 10 new tokens averaged a 4,770% price increase in March, defying the broader market downturn.

Even amid a market crash, MEXC’s trading volume grew 56.6%.

The exchange benefited massively from 0% fee campaigns and aggressive listings.

While much of the cryptocurrency market suffered sharp corrections throughout March 2025, leading digital asset trading platform MEXC remained resilient to the conditions.

In the face of falling giants like Ethereum ETH $1 535 24h volatility: 12.1% Market cap: $185.05 B Vol. 24h: $57.91 B and Solana SOL $104.7 24h volatility: 8.7% Market cap: $53.85 B Vol. 24h: $11.31 B , the exchange delivered remarkable returns on its newly listed assets, particularly within the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) ecosystem.

MEXC Tokens Outperform the Broader Market

MEXC reported that the top 10 newly listed tokens on its platform saw an average price increase of 4,770% throughout March, more than quadrupling the 1,174% average seen in January and February.

The explosive growth of the tokens defied the broader market crash that dragged down blue-chip tokens across the board.

Ethereum (ETH), long hailed as “ultrasound money”, slumped to $1,569, a mere $121 higher than its January 2018 price of $1,448. That’s a compounded IRR of just 1.2% over seven years.

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) dropped over 16%, slipping below the psychologically crucial $100 mark, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell nearly 8% in a single day to hover around $75,000.

It is clear that MEXC’s listing strategy has driven the investors searching for high-growth tokens closer to the crypto exchange.

Exceptional Strategy to Boost Engagement

Despite this bleak backdrop, MEXC’s strategy of embracing emerging ecosystems and trends proved exceptionally effective.

The exchange listed 129 new tokens in March, 42 of which came from the BSC ecosystem, marking a strong integration with BSC, which accounted for 32.6% of all trading on the platform.

Spot trading for new tokens rose by 30.1% month-over-month, now making up over 50.8% of the exchange’s spot volume.

Among the top gainers were BSC tokens MUBARAK, BUBB, and TUT, which increased by 10,900%, 4,168%, and 2,000% respectively.

Interestingly, meme tokens dominated half the leaderboard, while the rest were populated by projects in AI, Infra, and DePIN sectors, showcasing both investor appetite for speculative assets and faith in emerging tech categories.

Further boosting MEXC’s momentum was its 0% Trading Fees Campaign, which targeted popular trading pairs such as SOL/USDT, HYPE/USDT, AAVE/USDT, and AIXBT/USDT.

This initiative resulted in a 17.8% increase in user participation and a 170.2% jump in trading volume. The SOL/USDT pair alone witnessed a 209% rise in market share, growing from 9.8% to 30.3%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.