Michael Saylor Defends Bold Bitcoin Strategy Amid Market Skepticism

Key Notes

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman and founder of business intelligence firm Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), recently defended his company’s aggressive Bitcoin BTC $113 941 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $65.71 B acquisition tactics, calling the cryptocurrency “digital capital” and remarking that it was a “50-year” asset.

The Strategy boss’s commentary came during an August 1 interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box during which Saylor discussed Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings, how much would be “enough,” and his penchant for wearing orange neckties.

On the subject of orange ties, Saylor said he made the switch to show off his position as a Bitcoin maximalist. According to the show’s host, Joe Kernen, the trend has become so popular that he was shouted out as a Bitcoin/cryptocurrency ally the last time he unwittingly wore an orange tie in public.

When it comes to the firm’s acquisition strategy, Saylor intimated that the company was aiming to hold approximately 3 to 7% of the total Bitcoin in circulation. According to data from Strategy, the firm currently holds 628,791 Bitcoin at an average cost of $73,277. This firm puts Strategy in control of about 4% of the available remaining supply — once you account for coins that were supposedly lost/burnt and those alleged to be held in the account of purported Bitcoin creator “Satoshi Nakamoto.”

When asked, during the Squawk Box interview, if Strategy was bent on purchasing all of the remaining Bitcoin, Saylor responded “I don’t think we’ll get all of it,” and pointed out that “BlackRock has got more.” He then added that his firm wouldn’t want to own all of it because they want “everybody else to have their piece.”

The interview comes on the heels of Strategy’s earnings announcement for the second quarter 2025, which saw the firm achieve record net income of $10.0 Billion and EPS of $32.60.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, ahead of the earnings call Strategy announced the pricing of its initial public offering for its variable rate Series A perpetual stretch preferred stock (STRC) on July 25, 2025 of 28,011,111 shares at a public offering price of $90 per share.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.