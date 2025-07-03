US Banking License: Ripple’s Power Move & XRP Price Catalyst?

Key Notes

Ripple is seeking a national bank charter from the OCC and a Federal Reserve Master Account.

The fintech firm aims to solidify regulatory trust and integrate directly with the US banking system.

XRP is trading at $2.28 with a 38.33% spike in volume, approaching a critical resistance at $2.60.

Ripple Labs has officially applied for a US national banking license with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The announcement, confirmed by CEO Brad Garlinghouse on X, places Ripple at the forefront of regulatory convergence in the crypto space.

True to our long-standing compliance roots, @Ripple is applying for a national bank charter from the OCC. If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight, a new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market. Earlier in the week via… https://t.co/IdiR7x3eWZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025

A Strategic Leap Toward Regulation

According to a WSJ report, Garlinghouse emphasized Ripple’s long-standing compliance-first approach, stating that obtaining a banking license would mark a “new (and unique!) benchmark for trust” in the stablecoin sector.

Ripple is already regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services for its RLUSD stablecoin. By pursuing the OCC charter, Ripple joins Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, in seeking direct federal oversight under the newly passed GENIUS Act.

The act mandates that major stablecoin issuers come under OCC regulation, signaling a future where only regulated entities will thrive in the US digital asset economy.

Further, Ripple has also applied for a Master Account with the US Federal Reserve via Standard Custody, which Ripple acquired earlier this year.

The account would allow Ripple to hold RLUSD reserves directly with the Fed — a game-changing move that could make RLUSD one of the most secure stablecoins on the market.

XRP Price Action: Primed for a Breakout?

At press time, XRP is trading at $2.28, up 2.22% on the day, with a significant 38.33% surge in trading volume, totaling around $4 billion.

Despite this momentum, XRP XRP $2.29 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $135.02 B Vol. 24h: $4.04 B faces strong resistance at the descending yellow trendline, aligned with the Fib 0.618 retracement level ($2.6091) — a key confluence that could act as a breakout trigger.

The RSI is currently at 57.16, XRP remains below overbought levels (70), signaling room for upward momentum. A break above 60 could fuel a bullish rally.

The MACD indicator shows that the MACD line is now above the signal line with a mild bullish crossover, suggesting the early phase of an upward trend.

XRP is testing a multi-month descending resistance line. A successful breakout above this trendline (near $2.35–$2.60) could confirm a bullish reversal.

Fibonacci extension targets reveal potential targets at:

2.618 Fib Extension: $3.04

3.618 Fib Extension: $3.47

4.236 Fib Extension: $3.74

These levels provide potential upside targets should XRP break and hold above the $2.60–$2.70 zone.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.