MOODENG price has climbed 700% in the past 15 days, reaching $0.32 with a 138% surge in daily trading volume to $830 million.

Futures open interest for MOODENG and MEW has spiked significantly, with MOODENG up 45% to $300 million and MEW rising 125% to $72 million.

Meme coins are reflecting greater strength recently, led by Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and others.

The overall meme coin market rally has caught investors’ attention, with two Solana-based meme assets, MOODENG and MEW, staging a strong 30% upside today following the listing on the popular Robinhood platform.

This latest inclusion of these meme coins on Robinhood comes as the regulatory landscape becomes more favourable under the leadership of US President Donald Trump. Note that these are not the first meme coins to appear for trading on the Robinhood exchange.

In November, Robinhood expanded its offerings by adding Pepe coin PEPE $0.000009 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $3.71 B Vol. 24h: $591.98 M to its trading platform, tapping into the growing popularity of meme coins. Following today’s development, PEPE price is also up by another 12%.

Currently, the app supports over 20 cryptocurrencies, following a previous decision to delist several tokens in 2023 during increased regulatory scrutiny under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Moodeng price jumps 30% intraday, mew follows

Following the Robinhood announcement, MOODENG price shot nearly 30% to $0.32, while extending its gains over the last 15 days to a massive 700%. Today’s price surge comes with 138% jump in daily trading volume to $830 million, while the MOODENG futures open interest has shot up by 45% to more than $300 million, hinting at strong bullish sentiment among traders.

At $0.32, MOODENG faces strong resistance as of now. However, crypto market analysts believe that crossing this threshold could lead to a 100% upside from here onwards. Furthermore, discussions around the meme coin hitting $1 once again have also gathered steam.

If you think #MOODENG had enough — zoom out. Still over 100% potential upside to reclaim its previous all-time high.

Momentum’s strong. Don’t fade the mood. 🧠📈 pic.twitter.com/yvTj0mgleK — MemecoinWire (@memecoinwire) May 23, 2025

Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW), a cat-themed token born out of the Solana meme coin craze, launched in March 2024. The token’s market cap has climbed to $368 million following a 52% price surge in May. Over the past 24 hours, it has gained nearly 20%, reflecting strong momentum.

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency $MEW has reclaimed the Point of Control (POC), representing the most traded value of its total trading range. This milestone comes on the heels of its recent listing on Robinhood, a move that has significantly boosted its visibility and trading volume.

$MEW just reclaimed the POC (most traded value) of the total range with it's Robinhood listing and while $BTC is consolidating after it's massive new ATH pump, it gives alts room to grow$MEW is in the SOL pool, so it can really fucking fly quick now. there is not much… pic.twitter.com/J9B8clPPiq — Optimus (sunrunning) (@OptimusVibee) May 23, 2025

At press time, MEW is trading at $0.004588, with its daily trading volume shooting 437% to $322 million. Additionally, the Coinglass data shows that MEW futures open interest has shot up by 125% to more than $72 million, highlighting a strong bullish undercurrent.

