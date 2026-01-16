NEAR Intents Achieves $10B in Swap Volume as Industry Support, Adoption Grow

Key Notes

NEAR Intents processed 15.7 million swaps worth more than $10 billion in nominal value, generating $17 million in fee revenue.

The protocol was, reportedly, the “fastest-growing cross-chain infrastructure” in 2025 and received a privacy award for the Zcash integration.

NEAR Intents continue to receive positive support and recognition from key opinion leaders like Cake Wallet’s founder Vik Sharma, Helius Labs CEO Mert, and other developers. .

NEAR Intents—an intent-based, chain abstraction stack developed by the team behind NEAR Protocol—was reportedly the fastest-growing cross-chain protocol in 2025. Its growth continues in 2026, now reaching $10 billion in all-time volume powered by consistent industry support and adoption increase from leading players.

Coinspeaker retrieved data from Dune Analytics on January 16, registering the $10 billion volume milestone for the protocol. Since launch, NEAR Intents processed over 15.7 million swaps and generated more than $17 million in fees, most of it happening in the second half of 2025.

Out of the $10 billion all-time volume, the last 30 days registered $2.15 billion, accounting for 20% of the total, made by 541,075 unique addresses. The last seven days had over $600 million in its cross-chain swaps, by 137,961 unique addresses.

NEAR Intents Growth, Adoption, and Industry Support

A 2025 retrospective post on the near.org blog highlighted NEAR Intents as the “fastest-growing cross-chain infrastructure,” which was also reported by NEARWEEK on X, mentioning 28 chains integrated and notable partnerships with key wallets, networks, protocols, and more.

On October 30, Coinspeaker reported a sub-$3 billion all-time volume and a growing crypto industry support for NEAR Intents. Three months later, the all-time volume more than tripled, together with the adoption and industry-level support for the protocol.

For example, NEAR received the best privacy project award from The Rollup media for enabling easy ZEC swaps in a privacy-focused, trust-minimized venue. “The Zcash ZEC $410.8 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $6.78 B Vol. 24h: $535.93 M trade would not have happened without NEAR Intents.”

Andy and Rob crown NEAR as Best in Privacy winner. The catalyst? "The Zcash trade would not have happened without NEAR Intents" They're integrating AI with DeFi through Intents across 25+ chains, serving 100 million+ users with unmatched end-to-end data privacy. https://t.co/8MwZTn1DJK pic.twitter.com/xUfPCSWX93 — The Rollup (@therollupco) December 30, 2025

Moreover, Cake Wallet—a leading privacy wallet—added support for Zcash and implemented NEAR Intents for in-app swaps on January 15. Cake founder Vik Sharma commented today on X saying he is “pleasantly surprised at the volume of Near Intents activity in Cake after launching it along with Zcash.”

I'm pleasantly surprised at the volume of Near Intents activity in Cake after launch it along with Zcash — Vik Sharɱa 🇺🇸 (@vikrantnyc) January 16, 2026

NEAR Intents has been enabling unprecedented blockchain integrations like the recent Solana-Starknet partnership, also announced this Thursday (Jan. 15)—following the viral NEAR-related “Attention is All You Need” post from the official Solana account Coinspeaker covered one month ago on Dec. 18, 2025.

There's a 1st time for everything. Starknet’s token STRK is now live on Solana, enabled by NEAR Intents. This integration uses NEAR's cross-chain infrastructure to power a first-of-its kind connection between @Starknet ↔ @solana, unlocking unified liquidity and 1-click swaps. https://t.co/XWkxQJPDD3 pic.twitter.com/xsosio4CTX — NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) January 15, 2026

Notably, many key opinion leaders in Solana have been demonstrating public support for NEAR Intents. More recently, Helius Labs founder and CEO Mert doubled down on his support, testifying to his positive experience implementing the protocol in a Solana app he is developing. Anmol, a Jupiter developer vouched for that in a response to Mert saying NEAR Intents is “underrated” and it “blew my mind” when he learned about it in March 2025.

Learnt about to near intents in march 2025 and it blew my mind Underrated — Anmol (@0xanmol) January 15, 2026

NEAR is also gaining support and growing adoption on other fronts, as Coinspeaker reported. To mention two, Brave is adopting the recently launched NEAR AI Cloud for verifiable privacy and NEAR has joined NVIDIA’s Inception Program for startup acceleration earlier this week.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.