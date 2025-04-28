Key Notes

Nexo (NEXO) jumped 7% today and posted weekly gains exceeding 17%, fueled by its official reentry into the US.

Nexo’s comeback, endorsed by Donald Trump Jr., comes after resolving previous regulatory issues.

The immediate resistance is at $1.24 and an upside target of $1.39, although RSI is nearing overbought levels.

Nexo NEXO $1.24 24h volatility: 10.8% Market cap: $1.24 B Vol. 24h: $25.69 M is making headlines today after rising by 7.85% in the past 24 hours, bringing its weekly gains to an impressive 17%. As of now, the token trades at $1.21, slightly below its daily high of $1.25.

Despite this rally, NEXO remains 73.86% down from its all-time high of $4.63 recorded over three years ago, CoinMarketCap data shows.

Interestingly, the recent increase marks an important turning point for the crypto lender as it all ties back to a major announcement: Nexo is officially reentering the US market.

In its latest update, Nexo revealed that both retail and institutional clients in the US will once again have access to several of its core offerings.

Nexo returns to the U.S. market. We are embracing renewed optimism and entrepreneurial momentum to deliver our full products to American clients in a supportive environment. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WWF624Dr4f — Nexo (@Nexo) April 28, 2025

These include high-yield crypto savings accounts, asset-backed credit lines, advanced trading options, and liquidity solutions tailored for institutions.

A Comeback Story After Regulatory Battles

Nexo’s price momentum gained serious traction after the company announced its return to the United States, a move that comes nearly two years after it exited the market over regulatory uncertainties.

This reentry was highlighted by an event featuring Donald Trump Jr., who praised cryptocurrency as “the future of finance” and stressed the importance of regulatory clarity for the industry to flourish.

"We see the opportunity for the financial sector and want to ensure we bring that back to the U.S.," said Donald Trump Jr. "America is back – and so is Nexo," said Trenchev. pic.twitter.com/KO0dHXYuQ8 — Nexo (@Nexo) April 28, 2025

Trump Jr.’s endorsement of a crypto-friendly regulatory environment resonated strongly with investors, especially amid a broader market hungry for bullish narratives.

In 2022, Nexo was forced to withdraw from the US after a series of regulatory confrontations, including a $45 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its Earn Interest Product.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation filed a cease and desist order against Nexo’s interest-earning program, deeming it an unqualified security.

Following these setbacks, Nexo discontinued its controversial interest-bearing services for US customers and scaled down its American operations.

NEXO Price Analysis and Targets

As per the daily chart below, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has made a bullish crossover, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 68.14, approaching the overbought territory (70+). While this shows strong buying pressure, it also hints that the asset could soon face some selling pressure or a cooldown.

As per the Fibonacci levels, the immediate support is seen near $1.12 (aligned with previous consolidation and Fibonacci 0.236 level). Meanwhile, a strong resistance appears near the $1.24–$1.25 zone (Fib 1 level), which coincides with today’s high.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.