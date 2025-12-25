Indian Billionaire Nikhil Kamath Eyes Bitcoin Exposure in 2026

Key Notes

In a conversation with CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta, India's Kamath said he has never owned Bitcoin.

He said he does not have sufficient knowledge about cryptocurrency to give an opinion on the crypto market.

India's anti-crypto stance has relaxed in recent times and Kamath is now open to the market.

Nikhil Kamath, a renowned Indian billionaire, recently told CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta that he does not have a single Bitcoin BTC $87 461 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.75 T Vol. 24h: $24.84 B to his name nor has he ever invested in other crypto. He clarified that he was not so familiar with the concept of cryptocurrencies, even though he interacts with some of the top players within the blockchain industry.

Cautious Stance or Truth?

During Kamath’s conversation with Gupta, the billionaire and co-founder of Zerodha hinted at his interest to pursue BTC by 2026, even though he has never owned Bitcoin before now. As someone who claims to have less knowledge about Bitcoin and other digital currencies, he says that he is open to learning about the space and exploring it further.

Hi @nikhilkamathcio, Congrats on the success of WTF podcast in 2025. I learnt a lot from it and I am sure millions of Indians also learned a lot too. I have a question for you though! You have spoken to many leaders like Elon Musk, Ray Dalio, Nandan Nilekani, Ruchir Sharma… pic.twitter.com/B0C67DhpjK — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) December 24, 2025

This revelation was made when CoinDCX CEO sought to know about Kamath’s views on blockchain and Bitcoin. His response may have come as a surprise to many people considering that Kamath has conversed with top leaders on his WTF podcast.

This includes top industry players like Elon Musk, Nandan Nilekani, Ruchir Sharma, Ray Dalio and many more.

Interestingly, a handful of these entities are focused on blockchain and crypto, but it appears that Kamath did not tap from that aspect of their knowledge. He unashamedly admitted the limitation of his knowledge on the subject.

During one of his podcasts with Musk, the Tesla boss equated Bitcoin with “energy,” which he believes to be the “true currency.”

India’s Crypto Landscape Experience Leniency

Some entities suspect that Kamath may just be taking a cautious stance on the subject of crypto, especially considering India’s position with digital assets. India once stated that it has no plans to regulate the crypto sector for now, citing concerns that it could expose the country’s financial system to risks.

The authorities in the region have agreed that a complete ban could tackle speculative activities, but at the same time, it wouldn’t prevent peer-to-peer transfers or decentralized trading.

On one hand, India has become more lenient towards the burgeoning crypto industry in recent months. Last October, Coinbase Global Inc., an American cryptocurrency exchange strengthened its presence in India and the Middle East by making a major investment in CoinDCX. This came 3 years after the same exchange exited the country.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.