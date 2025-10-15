Coinbase Expands India Presence With CoinDCX Investment

Key Notes

Coinbase has announced a fresh investment in CoinDCX, one of India’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges. The move marks another step in the company’s plan to grow across India and the Middle East.

With millions of people already using digital assets in both regions, Coinbase says it wants to help strengthen trust and expand access to crypto services.

There's rapid tech adoption in India and the Middle East, and already 100M+ crypto holders. Excited to do more in these markets and help to keep accelerating adoption. Coinbase is going global. https://t.co/u8jgLJivuf — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 15, 2025

Coinbase Backs CoinDCX’s Growth in India

The new investment builds on Coinbase’s earlier support for CoinDCX through its investment arm, Coinbase Ventures. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, said there is strong technology adoption in India and the Middle East, and more than 100 million people now hold crypto assets.

He mentioned that these parts of the world are important to the future of digital finance and will shape how the onchain economy develops in the coming years.

For context, CoinDCX has seen consistent progress despite challenges in the industry. The company has earned a reputation for reliability and has worked closely with regulators to promote safe trading.

It is important to add that, as of July 2025, CoinDCX reported annualized revenue of ₹1,179 crore (around $141 million) and total transaction volumes of ₹13.7 lakh crore (about $165 billion USD). Its assets under custody have crossed ₹10,000 crore ($1.2 billion), and its user base has grown to over 20 million.

Shan Aggarwal, who leads corporate development at Coinbase, said the investment shows the firm’s strong confidence in CoinDCX’s leadership and business model. The transaction is still awaiting regulatory approval and other closing steps.

Market participants believe that this investment adds to the recent progress Coinbase has been making. Coinbase also recently applied for the US OCC Federal Charter.

India and the Middle East Are Becoming Key Crypto Markets

It is worth noting that India and the Middle East are now among the leading growing regions for cryptocurrency adoption. Their large population and interest in digital finance have attracted major exchanges like Coinbase.

Many local startups are also finding new ways to use blockchain technology for payments and financial inclusion.

Speaking on the development, Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of CoinDCX, appreciates Brian Armstrong for his continued trust in the company and in India’s crypto market.

In his recent post on X, Gupta recalled a conversation from years ago when Armstrong advised him to keep building with honesty and for the long term.

Thank you for your constant faith in @CoinDCX and the Indian crypto ecosystem, @brian_armstrong! 🫡 I still remember our meeting almost four years ago when we asked you, “What has brought @coinbase to where it is today? Is there anything different in what you have done?” You… https://t.co/JiwBJ4nPRW pic.twitter.com/6wxkVLCWoX — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) October 15, 2025

