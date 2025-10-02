No Conflict of Interest: Trump Jr. Clears Crypto Controversy

Key Notes

Donald Trump Jr. has pushed back against criticism surrounding World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture tied to the Trump family, insisting the company operates independently of his father’s presidency.

Speaking at Token2049 in Singapore, Trump Jr. described allegations of conflicts of interest as unfounded. He also added that neither President Donald Trump nor other senior officials are involved in the firm’s operations.

President Trump Is Not Involved

World Liberty Financial, co-founded by Trump Jr. and led by CEO Zach Witkoff, was launched in late 2024. The company introduced its stablecoin USD1 earlier in 2025, pegged to the US dollar and backed by short-term Treasuries.

Alongside USD1, blockchain-based token WLFI was launched as well, giving holders voting rights on protocol changes. Despite family-linked entities holding WLFI tokens and sharing in revenue, official filings state that neither the President nor his organization has any managerial role within the venture.

Growth and Expansion Plans

According to CoinMarketCap, USD1 has already grown into the fifth-largest stablecoin globally with a market capitalization of roughly $2.7 billion. However, this is only the beginning.

CEO Witkoff said that his firm plans to debut a crypto debit card within the next two quarters. The card aims to bridge digital assets with everyday spending, offering a direct link between blockchain holdings and consumer purchases.

World Liberty is also exploring the tokenization of commodities such as oil, gas, and timber, positioning USD1 as the base currency for these digital assets.

Trump Jr. claimed that World Liberty Financial is not a political entity but a part of a broader effort to inject real-world utility into the crypto economy. From digital payments to tokenized assets, World Liberty seeks to build lasting adoption for crypto.

WLFI Price Breakdown

As CoinMarketCap data shows, WLFI is trading at $0.2065, up more than 3% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s trading volume has dropped 15.62% as it still trades at a 55% discount to its all-time high.

The 3-hour chart below shows that WLFI is currently hovering just below the upper band at $0.2099 and slightly above the 20-period moving average ($0.2012). This suggests a mildly bullish bias in the very short term.

From the MACD indicator, it is clear that the MACD line is marginally above the signal line, indicating weak bullish momentum while the RSI is neutral but slightly leaning toward the bullish side.

Meanwhile, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) at +0.07 points to a small inflow of capital into the asset, indicating some accumulation.

A short-term breakout above $0.2100 could pave the way for a move toward $0.2200–$0.2300. However, failure to hold above the moving average may bring a retest of the lower Band support around $0.1925, a massive buy zone for WLFI.

