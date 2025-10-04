OKB Price is Skyrocketting By 15% Today: Here’s Why

Key Notes

OKB price surged 15% Saturday, outperforming the broader crypto market as exchange tokens rallied on BNB’s all-time highs.

OKB, and PancakeSwap among top trending tokens according to Coingecko data.

OKX boosted OKB utility with new BTC staking, Pengu airdrops, in latest announcements after the Token 2049 event.

OKB, the native token issued by the centralized cryptocurrency exchange OKX, emerged as one of Saturday’s standout performers. The move comes amid broader sector optimism, as BNB price hit new all-time highs.

Top exchange tokens mirrored Binance Coin’s spectacular 20% weekly surge, extending its price discovery phase to $1,185 on Saturday. Exchange tokens saw significant gains this week, with OKX’s OKB notching double-digit gains alongside Bitget Token (BGB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

According to CoinGecko data, PancakeSwap, BNB, and OKB ranked among the top three trending exchange-based tokens of the day. The momentum highlights a clear sector-wide rotation, with investors placing strategic bets following BNB’s record-setting rally.

Aggregate market capitalization for the exchange token sector jumped 4.6% to reach $206.2 million, confirming renewed investor appetite for exchange-linked assets.

OKX Expands OKB Utility with Bitcoin Staking Launch and Pengu Airdrops

Beyond sector-wide tailwinds, recent updates from the OKX team are further positive catalysts for its native token. On Friday, the team announced that BTC staking is now officially available for U.S. customers, expanding OKB’s on-chain utility.

🇺🇸 BTC staking is now available in the US. With Babylon, you're rewarded while holding Bitcoin on The New Money App. Learn more 👇 — OKX (@okx) October 3, 2025

The team issued more updates on Saturday, linked to the recently concluded Token 2049 event, where OKX highlighted upcoming initiatives and community-driven growth strategies.

TOKEN2049 is a wrap 🫡 Back to fresh drops.$PENGU is now live on Airdrop Earn. Subscribe with OKB, BTC, or USDT to earn straight from your app 📲 pic.twitter.com/HZz3HXlVSP — OKX (@okx) October 4, 2025

OKX listed Solana-based memecoin Pengu (PENGU) on its Airdrop Earn program, allowing users passive income from subscriptions paid in OKB, BTC, or USDT

At press time, OKB price has surged by 15%, successfully breaking through the $220 resistance level. CoinMarketCap data shows that trading volumes for OKB have skyrocketed nearly 500% over the last 24 hours, confirming strong and active buying pressure following the latest ecosystem updates.

