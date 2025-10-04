FLOKI Price Rallies 25% as Investors Bet on BNB Gains and Europe ETP Launch

Key Notes

FLOKI price surged 25% to $0.00011, crossing the $1 billion market capitalization milestone.

Valour launched Europe’s first FLOKI ETP, marking BNB Chain’s first regulated listing outside BNB.

Trading volume spiked 389% to $486M, confirming organic demand.

FLOKI price jumped 25% on Saturday, October 4, to $0.00011, lifting its market capitalization above $1 billion for the first time since March. The rally came on the heels of the launch of a new derivatives product, offering regulated exposure to FLOKI.

THE FIRST FLOKI ETP GOES LIVE IN EUROPE The first $FLOKI ETP is now live in Europe, making Floki the first and only BNB chain project to secure an ETP listing besides $BNB itself — a big feat, especially as it coincides with BNB season. The product, named Valour Floki (FLOKI)… pic.twitter.com/LkTc1DaIBG — FLOKI (@FLOKI) October 3, 2025

On October 3, Valour launched the Floki SEK ETP on European exchanges, making FLOKI the first BNB Chain token beyond BNB itself to secure a regulated listing. The new product offers European investors direct exposure to FLOKI through brokers like Avanza, eliminating the complexity of creating and managing crypto wallets.

Floki’s double-digit rally on Saturday mirrors the similar reaction seen in DOGE and SHIB prices after ETF-related headlines.

Trading data reinforced the bullish sentiment. FLOKI’s daily trading volume soared 425.5% to $517 million, reflecting organic buying pressure behind the rally.

BNB’s Rally to All-Time High Lifts Ecosystem Projects

FLOKI’s weekend surge aligned with positive momentum within the BNB chain ecosystem. The BNB price gained 20% over the weekly timeframe, hitting a new all-time high of $1,185 on Saturday, October 4. The milestone has impacted top tokens within the BNB ecosystem.

Historically, “BNB season” has coincided with strong rallies in ecosystem projects, as spillover demand spread across native tokens. In the last 24 hours, Pancake Swap (CAKE) and FLOKI have emerged as standout performers, each delivering super-candles of 25% and 30% gains, respectively.

Newly-launched projects Aster and Plasma joined FLOKI among the top three trending BNB Chain assets. According to Coingecko data, both tokens posted modest gains of 6% and 5% on the daily chart. This pattern suggests selective rotation towards FLOKI as investors look to the front-run impact of the imminent altcoin ETF verdicts.

BNB’s ability to hold support above $1,100 will be critical in determining whether ecosystem projects can sustain momentum.

Maxi Doge Presale Raises $2.7M Amid FLOKI Rally

FLOKI’s explosive 25% rally has reignited investor appetite for meme-driven tokens, including Maxi Doge (MAXI).

Maxi Doge attracts speculative traders with extreme leverage options, up to 1000x, with no stop-loss requirement.

The Maxi Doge presale is currently priced at $0.00026 and has already raised more than $2.7 million of its $3 million target. With just 24 hours left before the next price tier, prospective investors still obtain MAXI on the official presale website.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.