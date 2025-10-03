Key Notes

BNB hit a record high of $1,112 with price trading near $1,089.

BNB Chain TVL rises to $8.163B, with DEX volume surpassing $3B.

Binance CEX deposits reach $207B, reflecting market-wide demand.

BNB BNB $1 096 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $152.65 B Vol. 24h: $3.27 B has set a new all-time high of $1,112.54 in the past 24 hours after a 5% price surge, supported by a sharp 30.59% increase in trading volume.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the token is now trading at around $1,089, backed by a wave of bullish sentiment in both the DeFi ecosystem and centralized markets.

Strong DeFi Growth and Surge in Activity

According to DeFiLlama, Total Value Locked (TVL) on the chain has reached $8.163 billion, making it the fourth-largest DeFi chain, showing increasing user trust and activity.

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are at the center of this momentum, with trading volume surpassing $3 billion over the last four days. PancakeSwap alone generated $1.51 million in fees within the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin supply on the BNB Chain has also climbed more than 6% in a single day, now standing at $13.464 billion. On centralized exchange, Binance, deposits have reached a record $207.057 billion, indicating significant investor confidence.

Derivatives Market Signals Bullish Outlook

Data from CoinGlass shows BNB Open Interest (OI) rising by 12% in the last 24 hours to $2.11 billion. Elevated OI is often linked to risk-on behavior, with traders opening more long positions.

The OI-weighted funding rate sits at 0.0123%, showing traders are willing to pay premiums to hold longs. Although down from 0.044% earlier on Oct. 3, the level remains firmly bullish.

At the same time, short liquidations totaled $6.44 million, far surpassing $307,880 in long liquidations.

Technical Analysis: Bullish Targets and Risks

The daily chart shows BNB trading within a strong ascending channel. After hitting $1,112, the price is consolidating near the upper Bollinger Band at $1,078, which acts as immediate support.

If momentum continues, the next resistance zone lies between $1,180 and $1,200. A breakout beyond this level could push BNB closer to $1,250.

However, the RSI at 68.5 is approaching overbought territory, signaling caution. A pullback could find support around $1,000, and deeper corrections may retest $905, the lower boundary of the Bollinger Band.

SUBBD: Mixing Content Subscriptions with AI

As BNB celebrates new ATH, another fast-emerging player is grabbing attention in the content subscription space. That project is SUBBD, a platform designed to reimagine the $85 billion content industry through a blend of artificial intelligence and tokenized Web3 technology.

SUBBD’s mission is clear: give creators smarter tools and give fans richer experiences. Its AI-powered, blockchain-backed system streamlines how content is shared, while audiences gain access to exclusive, interactive perks that go beyond traditional subscriptions.

SUBBD Token Details and Live Presale

At the core of SUBBD’s ecosystem is the SUBBD token, an Ethereum-based asset that powers premium features, staking rewards, and AI-driven tools across the platform.

For creators, this means easier content delivery and monetization. For fans, it means the chance to unlock special benefits such as private livestreams, behind-the-scenes updates, and unique content drops.

Presale Snapshot:

Current Price: $0.056575

$0.056575 Amount Raised: $1.23 million

$1.23 million Ticker: SUBBD

SUBBD presale is already turning heads. SUBBD has raised $1.23 million so far, with limited time left before the next price increase. It is one of the most promising projects for investors who want early exposure to high-potential projects. You can learn how to buy SUBBD in a step-by-step guide on our website.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.