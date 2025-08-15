Key Notes

OKB, the native token of the OKX cryptocurrency exchange, has registered a staggering 110% increase in price over the last 7 days.

This suggests renewed interest in the digital asset and, possibly, growing institutional demand, a trend now common with crypto assets.

The price rally coincides with a recent massive incineration of 279 million OKB.

OKB Burn Likely Pushed Price Higher

On-chain data shows that OKX recently conducted a permanent burn of 279 million OKB tokens.

Based on the spot market price at the time, this stash was worth approximately $26 billion.

Ordinarily, a burn to cut the supply of a digital asset usually translates into a price spike, all things being equal. Hence, it is not unfounded that the OKB price jumped within the time span.

However, at press time, OKB was trading at $96.11, down by 9.42% in the last 24 hours. This short-term reversal is a sign of the flash crash that the broad altcoin market recorded. That being said, OKB’s Moving Average and RSI suggest a possible breakout is on the horizon.

Earlier this week, OKX announced its plan to conduct a burn of approximately 65.26 million tokens.

Most of these tokens were accumulated via past buyback programs, and they were held in company reserves as part of an overhaul of its OKB tokenomics model.

As a result of the burn amount, the total supply has now been effectively trimmed from 300 million tokens to 21 million tokens.

As part of an update to the token’s smart contract, there will be the removal of minting and manual token burns, all geared towards a tokenomics upgrade.

In addition to OKB’s 7-day price rally and OKX’s integration with PayPal, the ecosystem has recorded some other notable milestones.

It upgraded its X Layer to a more advanced public blockchain that is optimized for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and payment applications. The new system will leverage OKX’s existing infrastructure.

It truncates OKTChain, but it will remain operational until January 1, 2026. Also, it brings about the swap of OKT tokens to OKB at an exchange rate determined by average closing prices between July 13 and August 12.

