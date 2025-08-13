Key Notes

OKX has upgraded its X Layer to a more advanced public blockchain, optimized for DeFi and payments.

TPS has been increased to 5,000, ensuring support for high-concurrency scenarios.

The X Layer upgrade is designed to improve security and scalability.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has upgraded its X Layer to a more advanced blockchain. It recently completed the major upgrade, noting that it would now be optimized for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and payment applications. The new system will leverage OKX’s existing infrastructure.

OKX X Layer Upgrade Supports 5000 TPS

On Aug. 5, 2025, OKX finalized the transition of its X Layer into a DeFi-optimized public blockchain. This upgrade truncates OKTChain and brings about the swap of tokens to OKB.

In other words, OKB will serve as the sole gas token, further consolidating the ecosystem under a single token model. OKX plans to carry out a one-time burn of 65,256,712.097 of historically repurchased and treasury reserve OKB.

Moreso, OKB supply will then be fixed at a total of 21 million tokens, with a deflationary model that could impact the tokenomics. Noteworthy, this upgrade aligns with the broader industry trends that have seen blockchains evolve to support high-frequency financial services.

With this development comes significant enhancements that reduce transaction costs, increase throughput, and improve security features for businesses and developers. According to its announcement, the upgraded X Layer supports a throughput of 5000 Transactions Per Second (TPS), and this makes it more competitive in the DeFi ecosystem.

Among other features, this upgrade supports Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, which has fast become a trend this year. For instance, San Francisco-based Ripple Labs partnered with Ctrl Alt, a tokenization infrastructure startup, to deliver custodial services for tokenized title deeds in the United Arab Emirates.

According to developers, the X Layer upgrade also uses Pessimistic Proofs with the goal of strengthening the security and scalability of the chain. The news may have had a positive impact on the OKB price. CoinMarketCap data shows that the coin has recorded an approximately 155.79% increase over the last 24 hours.

The price of OKB also went up by 152.83% in seven days. OKB is currently trading at $117.86 after first going as high as $120.12 on the same day. Also, its 24-hour trading volume has entered $671.74 million, reflecting increased interaction from traders and investors.

OKX Partners With PayPal to Improve EEA Payment Landscape

It is worth noting that this X Layer upgrade comes one month after OKX integrated PayPal as a payment method for users across the European Economic Area (EEA).

A Coinspeaker report noted that this partnership presents the exchange’s customers with the ability to fund their accounts and directly purchase assets like Bitcoin BTC $120 454 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $2.40 T Vol. 24h: $49.04 B .

All that is required is their PayPal balance, linked bank accounts, or cards. OKX is focused on leveraging PayPal’s reputation as a trusted payment provider to lower the barrier to entry for new users.

Erald Ghoos, General Manager of OKX Europe, stated that the partnership is focused on delivering a smooth experience that caters to the changing demands of its users.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.