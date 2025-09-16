Binance Records $2.91 Trillion Volume as Bitfinex, MEXC Lead Exchange Growth

Key Notes

Exchange competition intensifies as Bitfinex achieves 39% spot trading growth and MEXC captures 47% futures volume increase despite Binance leadership.

Federal Reserve rate cuts align with Tether's $2 billion USDT issuance while traditional institutions embrace tokenization amid rising privacy coin searches.

Crypto market cap recovers to $3.99 trillion with bullish RSI signals, yet 84% of investment funds maintain no structural cryptocurrency exposure plans.

Binance recorded $2.91 trillion in futures trading volume and $744.83 billion in spot trading during August 2025, solidifying its dominance in the cryptocurrency exchange landscape. These figures underscore the exchange’s position as momentum builds across the broader crypto market approaching year-end.

The volumes come amid increased activity across centralized exchanges, with emerging competitors making significant gains. A recent “CEX Data Report” shared by crypto journalist Colin Wu on September 16 highlights the growth seen from July to August across the sector.

While Binance maintains its lead, other exchanges are experiencing notable percentage gains. Bitfinex saw a 39% increase in spot trading, while MEXC posted a 47% increase in futures volume, leading July-to-August increases for each category. Overall, spot and derivatives trading monthly volumes increased by 4% and 14% compared to July, respectively.

The dominance extends beyond trading volumes. Wu also reported a 2% increase in website visits of major exchanges, with Binance leading this metric. However, KuCoin showed the highest growth rate, rising by 54% in August compared to July, indicating shifting user interest across the competitive landscape.

Cryptocurrency Market Analysis

Together with this data on crypto exchanges, Coinspeaker has consistently reported other signals and indicators that suggest growing interest and momentum for the cryptocurrency market.

September 17 marks an important day for financial markets in general, with the Fed’s first rate cut since December 2024, aligned with Tether issuing 2 billion USDT in a single transaction—an event that also only happened in last year’s December. Moreover, traditional finance institutions like Nasdaq are moving into tokenization, and Google searches for “privacy coin” have also increased significantly.

Even then, however, most investors’ exposure to crypto is still significantly low, according to a Bank of America survey communicated by the X account known as Walter Bloomberg. Overall, 84% of investment funds have no structural crypto investment plans.

MOST INVESTORS HAVE ZERO ALLOCATION TO CRYPTO: BANK OF AMERICA Bank of America’s September survey shows 67% of fund managers hold no crypto. Only small fractions allocate 2% (3%), 4% (3%), or 8%+ (1%). The average allocation is just 0.4%. Overall, 84% haven’t started structural… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 16, 2025

Meanwhile, TradingView’s Crypto Market Cap Index (TOTAL) is registering the first daily green candle in the last three days at $3.99 trillion. The one-day chart relative strength index (RSI) is in the bullish zone at 60.25 points, indicating strong momentum for the asset class.

The growing interest, together with the still low adoption, highlights massive growth potential for the crypto segment in the following months. Experts expect significant capital rotation from riskier assets following the Fed’s interest rate cut and the confirmation that further cuts are coming, which could trigger a bull rally before 2025 ends.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.