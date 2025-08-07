OMNI Just Broke Out, 25% Pump After 7x Volume Spike

Key Notes

OMNI surged 25% in 24 hours following a 770% increase in trading volume.

The token broke out of a long-term descending wedge, signaling trend reversal.

Despite the rally, OMNI struggles to hold above the key $5 support level.

Omni Network OMNI $5.04 24h volatility: 31.0% Market cap: $193.92 M Vol. 24h: $385.62 M shot up 25% in the past 24 hours following a massive 770% increase in trading volume. The token reached an intraday high of $5.35 before retreating to $4.83 at the time of writing.

The sudden jump provides a much-needed relief to investors following recent struggles as OMNI remains 83.9% below its all-time high of $29.93.

OMNI hit rock bottom just a month ago, touching a historic low of $1.37. Since then, the asset has shown strong signs of recovery.

However, the token has not yet managed to hold above the $5 mark, a solid support level if sustained.

Wedge Breakout Triggered OMNI Rally

A key factor behind OMNI’s explosive move appears to be a clear breakout from a long-standing descending wedge pattern. The formation, visible on the daily chart, had been containing the token’s price since early April.

$OMNI broke the falling wedge. Retest holding strong. Next leg could send it +270%. Momentum’s real. pic.twitter.com/SRXhFoHft2 — Smith (@CryptoSmith0x) August 7, 2025



The wedge’s narrowing structure signaled decreasing volatility, but the eventual breakout to the upside confirmed a potential shift in trend.

The breakout followed an expansion in the Bollinger Bands, indicating rising volatility. The price climbed above the 20-day simple moving average, which often acts as a short-term trend guide, reinforcing the strength of the breakout.

OMNI Price Analysis: Momentum Is Building

The MACD has made a bullish crossover, suggesting a potential beginning of a new uptrend. However, the histogram remains relatively flat, indicating that the strength of this trend has not yet matured.

The RSI currently stands at 67.5, just below the overbought threshold and the BoP indicator also currently favors buyers.

However, the CMF remains in negative territory at -0.20, suggesting that capital inflows have not yet fully supported the price rise.

If OMNI is able to turn $5 into support, the next resistance is located around $5.44, which is aligned with the upper Bollinger Band.

A break above this zone might allow OMNI to approach the $6.30 to $6.50 range, where previous price action encountered selling pressure in late 2024. If momentum continues, a move toward $8 could also come into play.

On the other hand, if OMNI drops below the $4 to $3.50 zone, the bullish structure could weaken. In that case, support would be near the 20-day moving average, followed by the lower boundary of the wedge, around $2.90.

A further breakdown could drive prices toward the $2 region, potentially placing OMNI at risk of retesting its all-time low.

TOKEN6900 Presale Gains Momentum

As OMNI continues its bullish run, attention is gradually shifting toward meme coin TOKEN6900 ($T6900). The project embraces internet culture with humor and irony, serving as a rebellious take on traditional finance.

With no roadmap or lofty promises, $T6900 takes a satirical approach, drawing its identity from the viral SPX6900 movement. Its purpose lies in challenging the norms of typical investing, offering a playful and unfiltered alternative to mainstream crypto projects.

Presale Details

Ticker: T6900

T6900 Current Presale Price: $0.006875

$0.006875 Funds Raised So Far: $1.68 million

Despite its unconventional style, TOKEN6900’s presale is one of the best crypto presale events in 2025. It has already secured over $1.68 million, ready for the next token price increase in less than two days.

Investors are particularly drawn to the 37% APY offered for staking during the presale, making it appealing for both meme coin fans and those seeking high-yield opportunities in a lighthearted ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.